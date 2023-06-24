Deadpool 3 Rumored to Feature Ben Affleck

With under a year before Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters, there's plenty of excitement for the upcoming Marvel movie which will see not just Ryan Reynolds return as the titular Deadpool, but also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine after the actor had previously announced he was retired from the role. But now, new rumors have begun circulating that another former Marvel star might just be coming back to play a familiar role — Ben Affleck.

According to KC Walsh (via Cinemablend), Affleck has been spotted on the Deadpool 3 set — the film began principal photography in England last month. Walsh's report indicates that they have "no idea" who Affleck is playing, but Affleck has played a major Marvel character in the past: Matt Murdock/Daredevil, who Affleck played in 2003's Daredevil film. The rumor that Affleck has been seen on the Deadpool 3 set and the speculation that he could be playing Daredevil comes along with some other rumors as of late about other actors from the Fox era of Marvel films, including those from the original X-Men films and 2005's Fantastic Four. However, at this time it's important to keep in mind that these are all just rumors.

What is Deadpool 3 About?

Right now, very little is actually known about Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds has been busy developing the script alongside Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. According to Reynolds, it was always his intention to bring Jackman back into the fold with the movie.

"It's been fun," Reynolds previously explained to ET Canada when asked about Deadpool 3. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Who Will Be in Deadpool 3?

While there are plenty of rumors, we do know some confirmed casting for Deadpool 3. Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.