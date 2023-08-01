Deadpool 3: Emma Corrin Breaks Silence on Villain Role

Deadpool 3 actor Emma Corrin has addressed their villain role in the Marvel movie. Empire Magazine caught up with the A Murder At The End Of The World star to talk about a number of projects. But, Deadpool 3, and the story attached to the highly-anticipated movie, are something that Marvel fans just can't get out of their heads. Corrin spoke about meeting director Shawn Levy last year. It feels like their performance in a stage play sealed the deal. Still, as always, there was a lot of secrecy floating around the entire process. "I feel really excited to play a villain," Corrin said to the outlet. "I haven't done that, and it's an itch I want to scratch."

"I'd heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn't tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch," Corrin said of meeting Levy before Deadpool 3. "So I met him being like, 'I don't know what this is about.'" It's clear from these short moments that Marvel Studios is keeping a tight lid on everything Deadpool 3 right now. With the Writers and Actors's strikes going on, a lot of fans are going to be taken off guard by the actor even acknowledging that they're a villain in the movie ahead of a trailer of any kind.

Corrin Had To Learn A Ton About The MCU

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Later in that interview, Corrin tells Empire that they had to be caught up on all the happenings in the MCU. There's a ton of moving parts and some of that stuff must be coming into play for Deadpool 3. The actor is clearly enjoying the learning experience and getting to work alongside all of this talent. Still, the ocean of continuity has been a bit daunting for a person who's only really seen like 4 MCU projects tops. Here's how Corrin explains getting up to speed.

"Hands up, I'm not a Marvel person," Corrin shared. "I've watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, 'Look, you're gonna have to debrief me into this.' It's such an intricate world. There's so much to it, it's an absolute mind-fuck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person's dead… it's amazing."

Still, the effect on people all over the world is undoubtable. "I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people," added Corrin. "It's a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it's self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings."

Is Anything Else Changing With Deadpool 3?

Deadpool series mainstay Karan Soni is here for Deadpool 3 as well. He talked to ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh about what the tone of this project would be. It seems like fans should get excited for some of the same raunchy laughs. One way Deadpool 3 will be different though, is that the secrecy has been ramped-up exponentially as the MCU becomes a part of the equation.

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni told us before the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

