Will Captain America 4 Take Deadpool 3's Release Date?

Deadpool 3 has now been delayed by Marvel Studios, but will Captain America: Brave New World take its place in May of 2024? It looks like that may be the case according to a report from Deadline says that Marvel Studios is going to try and make that happen. While Captain America: Brave New World isn't completely done, production is infinitely farther along than Deadpool 3 is at this point. Seeing Anthony Mackie's hero fly in to save the day makes a lot of sense as an observer. Originally, Captain America: Brave New World was supposed to soar on May 3. However, other release date shuffling saw the fourth installment in the franchise pushed to July 26. With this close turnaround, it makes sense

As ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast has pointed out in recent weeks, Marvel Studios has made it a point to own that May release window for more than a decade now. So, it's a strategic maneuver on their part as well. They would have liked to have Deadpool 3 ready to roll for that all-important Summer window. Maybe Captain America will manage to pull in some extra eyes because the SAG strike will be over and actors are out to promote these movies in force. Having Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and others out in front could go a long way to making Captain America: Brave New World a massive hit for Marvel.

Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 Are Marvel Studios' Top Priority

A recent report from The Wrap explained how important Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World are for Marvel Studios next year. The larger piece details how Hollywood as a whole will be jockeying for position when the actors' strike resolves. A ton of movies have been on the back burner since the writers and actors joined the picket lines. Well, with the WGA out of their work stoppage and SAG hoping for a similar outcome, there's going be an absolutely wild rush for talent when everything opens back up. Getting not just the actors, but the different trade workers on-set is going to be near-impossible to do immediately.

One thing is clear though, Marvel Studios is going to put on the full court press to secure the talent to get Deadpool 3 up and running as fast as possible. Captain America: Brave New World sounds like its much further along with shooting mostly completed. There will probably be some additional ADR done and some reshoots (This is a comic book movie after all.) Once those things get squared, everything is down to the VFX teams to handle their business. (Their workflow has changed since unionizing earlier this year as well.) So, the MCU is rolling forward and it's natural to think Cap 4 won't get called up earlier than expected.

What Happened With Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 is no longer premiering in May 2024 and the main reason is that the work stoppage dragged on too long. Fans had been wondering if this had been the inevitable outcome for a while now. Director Shawn Levy actually mentioned that this was a distinct possibility this fall in another interview. Marvel Studios had no choice but to shut down productions on all of these titles because the larger studio system dragged their feet in resolving this work stoppage. Now, even if SAG-AFTRA was to agree to terms next week, there just isn't enough time to get Deadpool 3 out of the door.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy revealed. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

