The Marvels Box Office Opening Weekend Tracking for up to $80 Million

Back in 2019, Captain Marvel earned over $1 billion at the box office, but things are much different in a post-pandemic world. Most Marvel Studios films haven't been doing as well at the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home being the only film of the franchise to hit $1 billion since theaters reopened after lockdown. This year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earned $476,071,180 worldwide while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned a more impressive $845,555,777. Now, the franchise's third film of 2023, The Marvels, is heading to theaters, and folks are waiting to see how it fares after a year of box office surprises. According to Deadline, The Marvels is tracking to earn $75-$80 million in its opening weekend.

While $80 million isn't exactly flop numbers, that projection is 50% lower than Captain Marvel's opening weekend. Of course, it is worth noting that Captain Marvel had the advantage of being released between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and folks don't seem to be rushing out to see franchise films like they used to. Now to mention the fact that the current SAG strike is preventing The Marvels' stars from promoting the film.

Another factor in The Marvel's lower tracking could be the fact that the new film ties in with multiple Dinsey+ shows. Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau was introduced in WandaVision, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan was introduced in Ms. Marvel, and the events of the film appear to be following Secret Invasion, which starred Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The more casual fans of the franchise might not be rushing out to see a film that feels like it comes with homework.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

