How Long Does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Take to Beat?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out in just a couple of hours (or right now, depending on where you live), but after waiting all this time for it how long will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 take to beat? The time it took to beat Marvel's Spider-Man differed greatly depending on how much of the many side missions you wanted to do as is the case with many open-world games, but for those who just want to finish the story, you were able to do so between 15-20 hours of gameplay. Fortunately for Marvel's Spider-Man players who found that to be a sweet spot for a game like this, it looks like the same will be true for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, though you'll of course be able to spend much more time in the game if you want to 100% it.

Prior to the game's release, Insomniac Games' Bryan Intihar commented on the expected time to beat for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and suggested as much by saying that the game's duration would be comparable to the first Marvel's Spider-Man. From having played it ourselves both for preview and review purposes, we can attest to that statement with some of ComicBook's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players focusing more on the story and others completing the game 100% to see how long it'd take.

How Long is Marvel's Spider-Man 2

After playing through the game for our review, we can confirm that it does take around 15-20 hours if you want to just march right through the story. That's a story that's got everyone from Peter Parker to Miles Morales and Kraven to Venom as well as every other good and bad character in between, so that's a lot to get through in that amount of time, too.

For completionists who want to leave no stone unturned, however, you'll be spending around twice as long in the game depending on how quick you are and how familiar you may be with how things were set up in Marvel's Spider-Man. For those looking to get 100% completion, you'll be spending around 25-30 hours playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2. That involves things like figuring out how to visit Aunt May's grave and completing challenges like the "Just Let Go" trophy which serves as a callback for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales which are all things that'll add to the overall experience while not being essential to the main story.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

After playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, ComicBook overall came away from the experience very keen on the game that built upon what'd already been laid out in Marvel's Spider-Man and expanded on in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game got a 4.5/5 from us with the full review found here and a snippet of it below:

"Beyond the symbiote powers, Insomniac Games has found other ways to streamline combat. Previously, you had a gadget wheel that allowed you to slow down combat and switch to different gadgets. It was a bit disruptive to the flow of gameplay, but Insomniac has completely removed it in favor of four simple gadgets that are bound to R1 + one of the face buttons on the controller. It gets rid of the gadgets that people probably didn't use as much or at the very least, meshes them together with other ones via skill upgrades. It makes a world of difference and keeps things feeling smooth and simultaneously frenetic."

While playing through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you should also be on the lookout for some familiar suits like a Spider-Man suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as well as one from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some of the tasks required for the Platinum trophy such as the Home Run trophy are pretty easy, too, so be sure to knock those out when you're near them so you don't have to backgrack.