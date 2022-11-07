Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals When Filming Starts

Deadpool is finally returning to the big screen. After Disney acquired Fox and announced plans to fold the X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans wondered what would happen to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise. The live-action iteration of Deadpool is adored by fans, but doesn't exactly fit into the MCU's family friendly box. Fortunately, Marvel Studios is moving full-steam ahead on Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Free Guy's Shawn Levy and feature the on-screen return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. While that seems pretty far away, production on the film is actually going to start soon. During an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, Reynolds revealed that filming is going to begin before the summer of next year.

"Production should start hopefully sometime just before summer," Reynolds said. "But the shooting is the short, easier part. It's the lead-up, the prep, the writing. The shooting is quick and then you have the edit process, that's where the movie really gets made."

In the same interview, Reynolds opened up about the process of putting Deadpool 3 together, as well as his excitement about working with two of his very close friends.

"I don't take it for granted. I get to work with not one but two of my closest friends, Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, on that movie. And we are, quite literally, up to our necks right now in prep," he explained. "The writing process on Deadpool movies doesn't really end until they take the movie away from us, literally. They have to take the microphone out of my hand in the edit room. But it's going to be a blast, we're so excited. We pitched the story to Hugh several days after he officially finally signed on, and we're thrilled. I cannot wait to unleash that movie. But it's a long road. I will only be doing Deadpool for the next two years. Just this one movie."

Deadpool 3 will bring Reynolds and Jackman back together on-screen for the first time since X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009. Are you excited to see what they do together next year? Let us know in the comments!