Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's New Look Has Marvel Fans Excited

As Deadpool 3 kicks off filming, Marvel star Hugh Jackman has been spotted sporting a new look. Tuesday, Jackman shared a photo of himself to Twitter, sporting a salt-and-pepper beard and a new hairstyle one might expect to see from a character like Wolverine. With the picture shot in black and white, the X-Men star shared it with a simple caption: "LFG!"

What is Deadpool 3 about?

While an exact plot is still being kept under wraps, Ryan Reynolds has been busy developing the script alongside Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. According to Reynolds, it was always his intention to bring Jackman back into the fold with the movie.

"It's been fun," Reynolds previously explained to ET Canada when asked about Deadpool 3. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

