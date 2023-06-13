Logan Director James Mangold Reveals What He Wants To See in Deadpool 3 (Exclusive)

Production is currently underway on Deadpool 3, the highly-anticipated latest addition to the action-packed Marvel franchise. Deadpool 3 will finally bring about the partnership between Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) — something that fans were curious about, given how Jackman's take on the character met an emotional end in Logan. James Mangold, who helmed Logan, recently told ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak that he actually spoke with Reynolds and Jackman about what that potential crossover could've looked like, and revealed that he could easily picture it in the vein of a classic buddy comedy.

"A really fun 48 Hours style buddy picture with those two," Mangold explained in our interview for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which you can check out above. "To me, that was always... We discussed this way back in the day, Ryan, Hugh and I, and it was always this idea that you could do some kind of Walter Hill, gritty, or Midnight Run. These two, somehow on a road trip together would be magical."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool 3 is now set to be released on May 3, 2024.