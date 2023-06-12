Deadpool 3 Star Debunks MCU Return

Even though Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a sizable movie, the film's ensemble will be missing at least one familiar face. Zazie Beetz's Domino became an instant fan-favorite upon her live-action debut in Deadpool 2, only for Beetz to now say she won't be appearing in the threequel. At the red carpet premiere for her new series Full Circle, Beetz said she isn't in the film.

"Well I'm actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don't know what they're doing [about improvisation]," Beetz told Decider. "I'm assuming they're probably taking a pause. [...] I'm excited to watch it."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

In addition to Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has been confirmed to return. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić.

When is Deadpool 3 filming?

Despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, it's expected Deadpool 3 will begin filming this summer. Kapičić seemingly teased principal photography has already started.

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul," Shawn Levy previously told Collider. "And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

