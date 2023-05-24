Deadpool 3 Star Says Filming Has Started

Even though the Writers Guild of America strike has brought work in Hollywood to halt, it appears principal photography on Deadpool 3 is kicking off without the assistance of any writers. Deadpool 3 star Stefan Kapičić took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, sharing an image of the news with a "Confirmed" sticker to his Instagram story.

After the strike first went into effect, trade reports suggested both Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts would continue their respective production schedules without the help of writers. Most recently, it was reported Zeb Wells had boarded the Ryan Reynolds-starring threequel to polish a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

(Photo: Stefan Kapičić / Instagram)

Shawn Levy, the director behind Free Guy, another Reynolds vehicle, confirmed earlier this year he was hoping the movie would start filming in May.

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul," the Stranger Things alumnus previously told Collider. "And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."

In addition to Kapičić and Reynolds, other returning actors from the Fox X-Men franchise include Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio).

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

