Deadpool 3 Star Hugh Jackman Says Training "Hurts so Good"

Deadpool 3 went into production earlier this year, but it was one of the many projects that were shut down due to the WGA and SAG strikes. Despite being on hold, the cast of Deadpool 3 are still hanging out together. In fact, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) were recently spotted at a football game alongside Taylor Swift. Ever since Jackman's involvement in the film was announced, the actor has been keeping fans updated on his workout status. Jackman's latest Wolverine training has been intense, and Deadpool 3's production pause isn't stopping him from beefing up.

"Hurts so good," Jackman captioned his latest workout video. You can see him giggling the midst of a workout in the video below:

Hugh Jackman On Working With Ryan Reynolds:

Jackman occasionally talks about the intense training process that goes into creating his Wolverine body. Last year, the actor even shared a throwback photo to his Wolverine days, and joked that the man in the photo (himself) looked like he was in "serious pain." In a recent interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3. Currently, the film is expected to be released on May 3, 2024.