Deadpool 3: Taylor Swift Becomes Dazzler in Bosslogic Art

Some new Deadpool 3 fan art turned Taylor Swift into Dazzler. BossLogic posted a piece featuring the mega-star as the fan-favorite X-Men character on social media. From the moment that Taylor Swift walked into MetLife Stadium for that NFL game with Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, the speculation online started to bubble. Levy is directing Deadpool 3 and there have been constant rumors of previous X-Men cameos surrounding filming. Now, the Internet is shooting for the moon with hopes that Swift will join the cast for even a momentary appearance as Dazzler in the feature. It would be an interesting moment in theaters because this fan casting has grown in popularity almost overnight.

Nothing has been confirmed for Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3 though. While the inclusions of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and a pairing with Ryan Reynold's mercenary seem to point to a 20th Century Fox X-Men reunion. There have only been selected actors confirmed to be coming back. (Jennifer Garner is actually coming back to play Elektra in this movie!) Adding Swift to this packed roster would make for the most anticipated MCU outing since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans should probably keep their hype in check though. Unless they hear something directly from Levy or Marvel Studios itself. However, the company has to see all the attention this has been getting.

Taylor Swift Has Her Own Movie Coming Out

(Photo: BossLogic)

Before any of the Deadpool 3 wishful thinking, the pop star is bringing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour to AMC Theaters across the nation. The Grammy-winner has been touring the entire country this year and decided to bring the experience into movie theaters. So, on October 13, fans will get to see different stops on the nationwide tour during this concert film. Seeing as how her performances seemed to electrify every city she rolled into, observers are forecasting a $100 million opening for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour when it hits theaters in a few weeks.

Here's how AMC is describing the film: "The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at AMC Theatres! Experience TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career, beginning October 13, 2023. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called "A Cultural Juggernaut". Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged! Don't miss out, get your tickets NOW! AMC has been advised that this film contains sequences with flashing lights that may affect photosensitive viewers."

Dazzler Has Been In The X-Men Movies Before!

Some fans might not remember, but they've actually seen Dazzler on-screen before. Back when X-Men: Dark Phoenix was in theaters, The Orville's Halston Sage stepped into those glittery shoes for a very quick appearance. While that was enough for some Dazzler fans in that moment. There has been some fan-interest in seeing Taylor Swift in this role for some time now. In 2019, Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg talked to CinemaBlend about managing to get the beloved character into the movie briefly.

"I didn't want to get into too many other characters," Kinberg says. "In the original 'Dark Phoenix Saga,' you have the Hellfire Club, you have Lilandra and the Shi'ar. There are a lot of other storylines to service and I wanted to boil the movie down to the essentials emotionally and then throw in a few cameos. I'm just a huge Dazzler fan from the comics and there was an opportunity in the scene that she's in for someone to be singing at a party and it was like, why not?"

Do you want to see Taylor Swift as Dazzler? Let us know down in the comments!