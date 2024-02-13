Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Breaks Records After Super Bowl LVIII Debut

Marvel Studios' trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine -- which reunites X-Men Origins: Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds -- broke global records following its release on Sunday, racking up over 350 million views in the first day it was online and taking the record of the most-viewed movie trailer of all time. Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be the MCU's only theatrical release in 2024, will come to theaters with a lot resting on its shoulders. The MCU has been mired in middling reviews and box office performance recently (as has virtually every big theatrical franchise), and the offbeat breath of fresh air that Deadpool represents may be the cure for what ails them.

After all, Deadpool's joke about being "Marvel Jesus" trended on social media after the trailer dropped. Seems like maybe something about the irreverent and mostly-disconnected-from-continuity series is appealing right now.

By the end of its first 24 hours, Deadpool & Wolverine had managed 365 million views. Of course, some of those were likely from the super fans going back over and over again to look for Easter eggs. The movie also has the advantage of debuting its teaser trailer during the most-watched Super Bowl ever.

Shawn Levy (Free Guy) directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

It's also expected to bring back some actors from previous Fox/Marvel co-productions, but almost nobody has been confirmed as yet. Recently, Michael Chiklis responded to viral set photos that purportedly showed him as The Thing, denying he was there, but promising that he did know who would be playing the role in filmmaker Matt Shakman's upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Shakman's Fantastic Four is set to go into production relatively soon, with only one cast member -- Pedro Pascal, who will play Reed Richards -- announced yet. It's possible somebody could be making a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of the movie, but it seems pretty unlikely.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.