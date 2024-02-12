Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine: Everything We Know So Far

Deadpool and Wolverine are coming together. Marvel Studios kicked off Deadpool's (suggestive) marketing with the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and poster, offering the first footage of frenemies Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. After starring together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine — but like the sewn-shut mouth of Reynolds' proto-Deadpool "Weapon XI," the less said about that, the better — Reynolds and Jackman are getting their superhero happy ending in Deadpool 3.

From the Deadpool & Wolverine cast and crew to plot details, here's everything to know about the third film in the Deadpool trilogy.

Does Deadpool 3 Have a Title?



After going by Untitled Deadpool Sequel — once believed to be the actual Deadpool 3 title — the Super Bowl trailer confirmed the official moniker with a title reveal: Deadpool & Wolverine.

Who Plays Wolverine in Deadpool 3?



Hugh Jackman — who debuted as the adamantium-clawed mutant in 2000's X-Men — is returning as Wolverine, and he's wearing his classic comic book costume for the first time. Jackman appeared in nine X-Men movies between 2000 and 2017 until he retired the Wolverine role in Logan.

"There's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He was constantly asking me about it," Jackman explained in a 2022 interview. "And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.' So then when he rang me, he was like, 'Are you serious?' So yeah. I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast



Along with Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Wade's fiancée; Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men; Stefan Kapičić as the metal-skinned X-Man Colossus; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wade's roommate; Karan Soni as cabbie Dopinder; and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter, who auditioned for X-Force in Deadpool 2. Aaron Stanford reprises his role from 2003's X2: X-Men United and 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand as the fire-manipulating mutant Pyro, and dog actor Peggy plays Dogpool.



Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) is playing TVA Agent Paradox, who brings Wade into the timeline-controlling Time Variance Authority. Emma Corrin (The Crown) is cast in an undisclosed role suspected to be Cassandra Nova, the villainous twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.

Who's Directing Deadpool & Wolverine?



Deadpool and Wolverine aren't the only newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shawn Levy — who directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, and Jackman in Real Steel — takes over directorial duties from Tim Miller (2016's Deadpool) and David Leitch (2018's Deadpool 2).

Reynolds and Levy serve as producers alongside Lauren Shuler Donner (the X-Men movies) and Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito for Marvel Studios. Wendy Jacobson (Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Mary McLaglen (Free Guy), Rhett Reese (Deadpool), Paul Wernick (Deadpool 2), George Dewey (Welcome to Wrexham), Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past), and Jonathon Komack Martin (R.I.P.D.) are also on board as executive producers.

Who Wrote Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine is co-written by Reynolds & Reese & Wernick, who collaborated on the original Deadpool and Deadpool 2, & Zeb Wells (Robot Chicken, The Marvels) & Levy.

Deadpool 3 Plot: What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?



Plot details remain under wraps, but the trailer shows the TVA arresting Wade Wilson for meddling with the X-Men timelines and bringing him to the Time Variance Authority: an organization tasked with protecting the Sacred Timeline in Marvel's Loki. "Wade, you are special," Paradox tells the toupeed ex-mercenary Wade, plucking him from his sales job. "This is your chance to be a hero among heroes." Superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America of the Avengers.

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever," says the fourth wall-breaking — and, apparently, multiverse-breaking — Deadpool, who is so special that he's the self-professed "Messiah" and the "Marvel Jesus" of the MCU. Why Paradox recruits Wade is to be revealed, but the mission brings Deadpool to the Void... where he encounters a berserker Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine Rating

If the F-bomb and bloody violence in the red band Deadpool & Wolverine trailer wasn't proof enough, director Shawn Levy confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be rated R like the first two films. (The film is not yet officially rated.)

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy told Wired of the first R-rated Marvel Studios movie. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves." That includes meta jokes about the former Fox properties now under the Disney-Marvel banner.

Deadpool & Wolverine Release Date



Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens only in theaters July 26.

Check out all of the commercials and trailers that debuted during the NFL's big game! Watch Super Bowl LVIII Live on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ and see all of the coverage of the game on CBS Sports.