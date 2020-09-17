Tom Holland Stans Shocked by The Devil All The Time
The Devil All The Time hit Netflix on Wednesday. The film brings an onslaught of fan-favorite actors together, especially from the super hero genre. Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, the future Batman actor Robert Pattinson, and the Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan all play roles. The Holland stans, many of whom are younger and drawn to his work from his Peter Parker tenure in Marvel films, are having mixed reactions to the film. Most agree his performance is top notch but many are torn on the film overall. The Devil All The Time is inherently a dark story given its origins as a novel and the movie delivers on every bit of darkness in spades.
Holland does his job, along with the rest of the cast. Their work is impressive. No doubt. But the movie is unquestionably dark and is a showcase of shocking violence. Much of the violence is stomach turning because of its intimate nature as director Antonio Campos never shies away from showing the audience the visceral world which these characters are living in.
If you think the scene where a preacher pours spiders on his face early on is bad, you might not make it far enough into the movie to even see Holland and Pattinson.
My thoughts on the film were met with divided reactions, many of which told me that I would like the movie better if I read the book, some who were always going to like it because they support their favorite actors, and others who are respectfully debating opinions. That's the thing about opinions, though... No one is technically wrong!
The Devil All The Time: 6.7/10
Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson give impressive & intense performances which drive the tension and suspense.
The characters and their stories don’t make the visceral darkness & raw weight feel totally worthwhile.
Heavy, tense, violent, and dark. pic.twitter.com/rZx66Uq6U4— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 17, 2020
Holland's fans shared their reactions to The Devil All The Time on Twitter and it's a very opinionated yet always supportive scene. Mild spoilers follow, and if you click any of the accounts embedded, you will likely find more!
Maybe Not With Mom
Boi was it hard to watch The Devil All The Time with my mom right next to me😳— Saniya (@tadxstrange) September 16, 2020
But other than that it was great
TOM HOLLAND IS BAE.#TheDevilAllTheTime #TheDevilAlltheTimeNetflix #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/KbxhM0QVpc
At His Best
Tom Holland as Arvin Russell. Easily the best performance of his career pic.twitter.com/Al41Ae6IEq— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) September 16, 2020
A Star
The Devil All The Time was a weird and violent movie. Tom Holland is a movie star.— Jon Aime 🍎🇭🇹 (@JohnnyAime) September 16, 2020
Better Than The Movie
So I just finished #TheDevilAllTheTime
What a weird, disturbing movie. It’s a good movie, I didn’t find it great. The acting though is top notch.
Tom Holland is fantastic.
Robert Pattinson who isn’t in the movie a lot but the dude is a top flight actor in the world. My god— Patty Vega (@VEGALLIANCE) September 16, 2020
Shout Out: Writers
⚠️ TDATT SPOILERS ⚠️
CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW BIG BRAIN ARVIN IS FOR MANIPULATING THE EVENTS HE SAW PRESTON PARTICIPATE IN INTO HIS OWN STORY TO GET PRESTON’S GUARD DOWN BEFORE THROWING THE PUNCH THAT MAKES HIM REALIZE ARVIN KNOWS EVERYTHING— gabby ☁︎︎ saw tdatt x2 (@grandestdatt) September 16, 2020
Stan A Yawn
I just finished The Devil all the time. I didn't hate it,but I didn't love it either. Great acting by Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan. Proud of them. Also,Tom looks cute when he yawns. Beautiful scenery.— Irene Julien Ravensdale💫 🎃 (@xBrooklynBuckyx) September 16, 2020
It's The Music For Me
the music in tdatt was incredible to me. that main song with the violin was so perfect and it fit beautifully— sofia ✰ | TDATT SPOILERS (@spideysarc) September 17, 2020
For Real, That Yawn
i rewatch arvin yawning in he car every hour. it gives me peace— kayley loves arvin | tdatt spoilers with warnings★ (@radiantspidey) September 16, 2020
Just Right
to be honest i was worried about tom being too much, like overact in the movie, but he found this perfect balance and was so natural and believable...when i watch his films i check his acting automatically. here, i forgot about tom holland and watched arvin russell.— ɴ🅰︎ᴛ (@hohland0) September 16, 2020
Do Love That Hair, Though
tom holland’s hair in the devil all the time?? I AGREE I AGREE pic.twitter.com/TodQW0vZIu— joni saw tdatt (@lovleyholland) September 16, 2020
The most popular tweet on Twitter about Tom Holland in the past 24 hours. They do love that hair, all the time.