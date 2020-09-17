Tom Holland Stans Shocked by The Devil All The Time

The Devil All The Time hit Netflix on Wednesday. The film brings an onslaught of fan-favorite actors together, especially from the super hero genre. Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, the future Batman actor Robert Pattinson, and the Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan all play roles. The Holland stans, many of whom are younger and drawn to his work from his Peter Parker tenure in Marvel films, are having mixed reactions to the film. Most agree his performance is top notch but many are torn on the film overall. The Devil All The Time is inherently a dark story given its origins as a novel and the movie delivers on every bit of darkness in spades.

Holland does his job, along with the rest of the cast. Their work is impressive. No doubt. But the movie is unquestionably dark and is a showcase of shocking violence. Much of the violence is stomach turning because of its intimate nature as director Antonio Campos never shies away from showing the audience the visceral world which these characters are living in.

If you think the scene where a preacher pours spiders on his face early on is bad, you might not make it far enough into the movie to even see Holland and Pattinson.

My thoughts on the film were met with divided reactions, many of which told me that I would like the movie better if I read the book, some who were always going to like it because they support their favorite actors, and others who are respectfully debating opinions. That's the thing about opinions, though... No one is technically wrong!

The Devil All The Time: 6.7/10 Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson give impressive & intense performances which drive the tension and suspense.

The characters and their stories don’t make the visceral darkness & raw weight feel totally worthwhile. Heavy, tense, violent, and dark. pic.twitter.com/rZx66Uq6U4 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 17, 2020

Holland's fans shared their reactions to The Devil All The Time on Twitter and it's a very opinionated yet always supportive scene. Mild spoilers follow, and if you click any of the accounts embedded, you will likely find more!