Director of #1 Netflix Movie "Just as Confused as Everyone Else" by Its Success

At the beginning of the month, a new movie hit Netflix and it's having a surprising amount of success on the streaming site. Interceptor stars Elsa Pataky who is best known for playing Elena Neves in various Fast and Furious films. This week, Interceptor climbed to number one on Netflix's top 10 list. According to Variety, about 50 million hours of the film have been viewed as of yesterday. The outlet spoke to first-time director, Matthew Reilly, who is definitely surprised by his movie's success.

"It's blown me away," Reilly told Variety. "I was hoping to sneak into the top 10 on Netflix, but coming in at number one everywhere?" He added with a laugh, "I don't think anybody was expecting it to take the world by storm ... I'm just as confused as everybody else."

Interceptor is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 43% critics score and a 20% audience score, but that's not stopping folks from checking out the film. In the movie, Pataky stars as JJ Collins, a captain who runs a nuclear missile interceptor base in the Pacific Ocean. When multiple strikes threaten the base, she becomes the last line of defense against a sure tragedy. Pataky's real-life husband, Chris Hemsworth, serves as one of the film's executive producers. Reilly wrote the script alongside Stuart Beattie who is also a producer on the film. Interceptor also stars Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides. You can read the official synopsis for Interceptor below:

"The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission."

Interceptor is now streaming on Netflix.