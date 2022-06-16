Dirty Dancing Sequel Set for 2024 Release

Decades after its initial release, beloved romance film Dirty Dancing is finally getting a direct sequel. No disrespect to Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, but fans have been wondering what became of Baby all these years later, and the answer is going to arrive in 2024. Jennifer Grey is reprising her role in an upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel that was first announced earlier this year, with Jonathan Levine set to step in as director. Now we have an official release date.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate announced that the new Dirty Dancing will be hitting theaters on February 9, 2024, giving it the prime Valentine's Day box office spot. The film will follow Baby (Grey) as she returns to Kellerman's resort. Johnny, the character originated by the late Patrick Swayze, won't be recast.

"The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board. She is an invaluable collaborator. We're going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way," Leavine told Deadline when the sequel was first announced.

"While the original Dirty Dancing has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel," Levine added. "Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to '90s hip-hop. I can't wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love."

"Dirty Dancing is more than a movie – it's a cultural touchstone that continues to be a rite of passage. As we approach the next chapter, we knew we had to honor the depth, the relevance, and the heat of the original," said Lionsgate's President of Production Erin Westerman. "We've been lucky to have Jennifer as our guide and are thrilled to have Jonathan by her side at the helm, because everything he makes is textured and romantic – he always gives us goosebumps."

