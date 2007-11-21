Disenchanted Gets New Disney+ Release Date

A brand new poster for Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007's Enchanted, has changed its release date on Disney+ with just over a month to go. The movie was originally confirmed to arrive on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, but a new poster for the film has confirmed it will arrive even earlier and will debut Friday, November 18 instead. The Amy Adams-starring sequel dropping six days earlier bodes well for eager audiences, some of whom may go back for seconds on the November holiday anyway. Take a look at the new poster below along with the first trailer for the film that arrived at D23 Expo.

News that Disnecnhanted's release date has shifted ahead rather than been delayed was met with unanimous praise from fans. "Omg can't wait to watch this 😱," one Twitter user wrote. "15 years of waiting.. I feel old saying that lol." Others were less excited by hte news, but for somewhat selfish reasons. "I need this in theaters!! Give us at least a week you cowards!!," one replied; another added: "No it was supposed to come out on my birthday 😓"

Wishes do come true! In 1️⃣ month, Giselle returns to her fairy tale life. 🪄#Disenchanted, a new Original movie, starts streaming November 18, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5dQRCa5bD2 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 18, 2022

"It comes with some obstacles," director Adam Shankman previously told ComicBook.com about the sequel. "Well, you know, after 10 years of living in the real world after being an animated character in a land that believes in happily ever after, she's realizing that that's just not really a thing and it's hard for her to understand. So she's a little bit disenchanted by how life her, (she and her daughter) can't connect, the baby's difficult. There's a lot going on in her world and she tries to control it and that's where all things go wrong."

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

