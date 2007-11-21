Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+

Fans of Disney's Enchanted have been asking for a sequel to the film ever since its release back in 2007. For much of that time, the cast and crew have been trying to get another one made as well. 2022 is the year that all those dreams finally come true, as Disney+ is set to debut the long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted will continue the story of Giselle and Robert, and Friday saw the debut of the film's first trailer.

Several upcoming Disney+ projects were highlighted at D23 Expo on Friday, including Disenchanted. The House of Mouse unveiled the first trailer for Disenchanted and you can check it out in the video below!

Nothing stays enchanted forever.#Disenchanted, an Original movie, starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JXSTfLeXBy — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman, and it will feature the return of Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. Maya Rudolph, Oscar Nunez, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays also star in the sequel. Several people involved in the original film, including Adams and Dempsey, have spent years trying to get Disenchanted off the ground.

"I've been talking to director [Adam Shankman]," Dempsey in an interview ahead of the film's production start. "The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

"Every year they were like, 'We're going to do this. It's going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," he added. "It's such an important film for them and it's a satire. It's not a typical Disney movie. It's kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we're old enough, so it's like a midlife crisis movie."

Disenchanted arrives on Disney+ this fall.