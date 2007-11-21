Disenchanted: Disney's Enchanted Sequel Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Premiere

✖

Straight from the Disney upfronts presentation today comes the announcement that Disenchanted, Disney's long in-development Enchanted sequel movie, will be released on Disney+ this Thanksgiving. A first look at stars Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in the sequel was also revealed, which you can find below. Disney Studios tweeted the news themselves, writing on social media: "Here's your FIRST LOOK at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney's #Disenchanted! See the Original movie streaming this Thanksgiving on Disney+." Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are also returning for the film which will welcome Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays into the cast as well.

Disenchanted will return to the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), the animated princess who found her way into the live-action world of New York City. The sequel has been years in the making with the original film being released back in 2007 and the sequel now arriving 15 years later. Adam Shankman returns behind the camera as director.

Here’s your 🤩FIRST LOOK🤩 at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted! See the Original movie streaming this Thanksgiving on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/DYfNfqFjXA — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 17, 2022

"I've been talking to director [Adam Shankman]," Dempsey explained in a recent interview. "The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

"Every year they were like, 'We're going to do this. It's going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey added. "It's such an important film for them and it's a satire. It's not a typical Disney movie. It's kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we're old enough, so it's like a midlife crisis movie."

