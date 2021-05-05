Disenchanted: Maya Rudolph Breaks Silence on Joining Disney+'s Enchanted Sequel

✖

Over a decade since Enchanted first graced our screens, Disney+ is gearing up to return to its unique fantasy world with Disenchanted, an all-new film that is set to debut exclusively on the streaming service. The film, which was confirmed during Disney Investor Day late last year, has already begun to line up its ensemble, including a number of returning cast members. In addition, the film has also added some new stars, with Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays reportedly lined up to play the film's villains. In a recent interview with Variety, Rudolph spoke about her role in Disenchanted, saying that the film has a lively, "school play" vibe to it, and that her villain will have a "dramatic" camp.

“If this had been 15 years ago and someone asked if I wanted to be the bad guy, I might’ve been like, ‘geez, I don’t know,'” Rudolph revealed. “But I’ve come to learn in my many years that the most fun thing to get to do is when you get to play The Most.”

Rudolph also explained how Disenchanted director Adam Shankman approached her for the role, and how the two of them were on the same page.

"It’s nice to be in a place work-wise where I feel like a lot of what I’ve done can speak for itself,” Rudolph explained. “so I don’t have to explain who I am or what I do.”

Disenchanted will return to the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), the animated princess who found her way into the live-action world of New York City. While plot details are essentially unknown, we do know that Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are also returning for the film.

"I’ve been talking to director [Adam Shankman]," Dempsey explained in a recent interview. "The story is getting better and better. There’s a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in."

"Every year they were like, 'We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey added. "It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie."

Are you excited for Disenchanted to make its debut on Disney+? What do you think of Rudolph's comments about the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

h/t: Deadline