Disenchanted: Disney's Enchanted Sequel Adds Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays

After over a decade since the debut of Disney's Enchanted, the franchise is finally coming back for a second installment in the near future, with the new film Disenchanted set to debut exclusively on Disney+. The long-rumored follow-up to the princess tale was confirmed during last year's Disney Investor Day, and the saga's returning cast has also been set in stone. On Monday, we got our first inkling of the new cast members who will be joining Disenchanted, with news that Saturday Night Live's Maya Rudolph, Big Shot's Yvette Nicole Brown, and Glee's Jayma Mays have all been cast in the project. Rudolph will reportedly be playing a villain in the film, and the report indicates that Brown and Mays could also be playing antagonists.

Disenchanted will return to the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), the animated princess who found her way into the live-action world of New York City. While plot details are essentially unknown, we do know that Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are also returning for the film.

"I’ve been talking to director [Adam Shankman]," Dempsey explained in a recent interview. "The story is getting better and better. There’s a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in."

"Every year they were like, 'We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey added. "It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie."

