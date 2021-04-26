Disenchanted: Patrick Dempsey Explains Why Enchanted Sequel Took So Long

✖

In the next few years, Disney is set to bring some major blockbusters to the big screen, whether in the form of new franchises or follow-ups to existing films. One particularly highly-anticipated title has been Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the studio's 2007 musical Enchanted. The Disney+ exclusive sequel has been in development for a while, but was finally confirmed during Disney's Investor Day last December, and details surrounding its cast and crew have begun to come to light. Among the returning cast members is Patrick Dempsey, who portrayed Robert Phillip in the original film. In a recent interview with Variety, Dempsey teased the experience of bringing back the franchise for a sequel, and argued that it will be "escapism" that audiences need.

"I’ve been talking to director [Adam Shankman]," Dempsey explained. "The story is getting better and better. There’s a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in."

Dempsey also addressed why the sequel was stuck in the idea phase for so long, but suggested that the gap in time between the films will take a "midlife crisis" approach.

"Every year they were like, 'We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey added. "It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie."

"I don’t sing with her," Dempsey said of co-star Idina Menzel. "I don’t know the exact amount, but there are a lot of cool numbers in this."

