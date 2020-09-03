Disney Artist Sue Nichols Maciorowski Passes Away

Disney artist Sue Nichols Maciorowski has passed away as announced by their animation branch. She was 55-years-old and leaves behind a long legacy with the work completed with the company. worked on shows and movies like Muppet Babies, Hercules, Beauty, and the Beast, and The Princess and the Frog. Maciorowski even won an Emmy for her work on the Jim Henson show. The artist gave back to her community in East Longmeadow, Mass. and taught at CalArts. If you loved some of the Disney Renaissance work, then you were a fan of Maciorowski and didn’t even realize it. So many of Disney’s most beloved films had their own personal touches as guided by the artist. Disney’s Animation Twitter account laid out her contributions on Wednesday evening.

They began, “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Sue Nichols Maciorowski, an influential visual development and story artist who helped define the design and narratives of the films of the Disney Renaissance and beyond.”

“On Beauty and the Beast, she contributed to both visual development and story and created early visual development artwork for Aladdin,” the tweets continued. “From there, she provided character design and visual development on The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, and Lilo & Stitch.”

The account also noted, “On Hercules, she created a style guide that defined Greek design, and supervised the look of the film across layout, animation, effects, color styling and more. The title “Production Stylist” was created for her, as no one had done a similar role before at Disney Animation.”

“For The Princess and the Frog, she suggested Harlem Renaissance artists such as Aaron Douglas as inspiration for Tiana’s song “Almost There,” helping storyboard and design the stylized sequence,” Disney revealed. “Most recently, she created early character designs of Maui for Moana.”

Animator and Director Eric Goldberg said, “She will be sadly missed by those of us who had the good fortune to work with her, but her influence on those films will be there forever.”