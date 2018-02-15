Disney's Bob Iger Teases New Black Panther Tribute

✖

Disney Chairman Bob Iger is teasing a special addition to Black Panther on Disney+. For those interested, the exec says that queuing up the film on the streaming platform tonight will give fans a special tribute. It’s not hard to imagine it will be something surrounding the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman after he died earlier this year. A lot of people are still mourning the loss of the Marvel star, as very few knew about his cancer diagnosis. In the interim, both Disney and the studio have stepped up to try and pay tribute to the actor at every turn. Just this month, the question of how to move forward with the series was broached and the EVP of Marvel Studios assured fans that they wouldn’t be replacing T’Challa with CGI. Victoria Alonso told everyone out there about it in an interview with Clarin.

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso explained. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso added, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler actually addressed the loss publicly and lamented such a big loss for the millions of fans around the world.

"I haven't grieved a loss this acute before. I spent the last year preparing, imagining, and writing words for him to say, that we weren't destined to see," Coogler said. "It leaves me broken knowing that I won't be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take."

Will you be tuning into Black Panther tonight? Let us know down in the comments!