Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has a Second Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales players already found one tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman included in the game, and now players have found another. In addition to the tribute included in a post-credits moment that paid respects to Boseman and his legacy, players have found that there’s a street that’s been renamed to be called “Boseman Way.” This same tribute also appears to be an Easter egg some of the developers were referencing recently when they said there was one secret left that players hadn’t discovered.

Redditor and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales player RollieDell shared the image below within a Marvel-focused subreddit to show off the discovery after they found it in the game. The image taken with the game’s built-in photo mode shows Miles Morales leaping through the city with the street sign in the background that shows the new name of the roadway.

Prior to this tribute being found, a couple of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales developers had hinted that there was at least one Easter egg that hadn’t been discovered yet. After the image above was shared on Reddit and made the rounds on social media, it was confirmed that this was the tribute the developers were referring to.

There’s at least one Easter egg we left in #MilesMoralesPS5 that no one has found yet and you’re making @ermonacelli sad he can’t post screenshots of it. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) November 19, 2020

YES!!! Here’s the Easter Egg I was sad no one had found! The classy and right on point (Marvel’s) NYC style tribute to the great @chadwickboseman that we worked on with the @insomniacgames team. #WakandaForever #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMorales https://t.co/9P1siln4Ks — Eric Monacelli (@ermonacelli) November 20, 2020

News of Boseman’s death was shared in late August after the 43-year-old actor died from colon cancer. This Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Easter egg and the mentioning of Boseman at the end of the credits are a few examples of Marvel’s many tributes to the late Black Panther actor. Marvel Comics shared a tribute to Boseman in September, and in the same month, content plans for the Marvel’s Avengers game were apparently adjusted in respect for Boseman. A War Table update on the game included a notice that paid tribute to Boseman and said the developers had altered what was planned to be shown during that particular event.