NBA Star Markelle Fultz Gets 1-Foot-Tall Black Panther Tattoo

NBA star Markelle Fultz is now sporting a foot-tall Black Panther tattoo. The Orlando Magic guard showed off his new ink on Instagram and fans are having a blast taking in this work. Fultz joins legions of people saddened by Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing earlier this year. There were so few in his personal circle that even knew he was that sick. But, he made it his personal mission to entertain audiences all the way until the end. Tattoos like Fultz’s have begun to pop up more and more on social media. Murals and artwork have spread across the world as well. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales even has a couple of instances where Boseman gets a shout out as well. Check out the NBA star’s tattoo down below:

Now, the questions turn towards how the series will manage without the biggest star. Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso has gone on record with Clarin about not replacing Boseman with CGI.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso said. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso continued, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Ryan Coogler is also still processing and facing the fact that his Black Panther sequel will feel that absence.

"I haven't grieved a loss this acute before. I spent the last year preparing, imagining, and writing words for him to say, that we weren't destined to see," Coogler explained. "It leaves me broken knowing that I won't be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take."

What do you think of the Black Panther tattoo? Let us know down in the comments!