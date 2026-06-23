Disney Boss Reveals They Tried to Buy James Bond After Star Wars (And They Would Have Ruined It)

Over the past twenty years, The Walt Disney Company has become the juggernaut of the entertainment world. Though it’s best known for all of its original content and characters that it’s had for decades, in the 2000s it went on a spending spree, buying up companies that then gave it access to even more characters. First, Disney bought Pixar, the animation company that it had already been in partnership with, but now owned outright. Then came Marvel, which meant Disney owned the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After that, they nabbed Lucasfilm, giving them Star Wars and Indiana Jones, followed by 20th Century Fox, which not only delivered the X-Men movie rights but franchises like Planet of the Apes, Alien, and Predator (plus a major foothold in the international media market).

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There are, apparently, some attempts by Disney to buy something that got away, though. As revealed in a new interview with the Financial Times, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger revealed more than one deal that was considered and went nowhere. Among them was a plan for Disney to buy Twitter; another was talks of a merger with Apple, neither of which came to fruition. The most interesting for movie fans, though, is that Iger wanted to take his checkbook and buy the rights to James Bond, bringing the iconic spy into the House of Mouse. Luckily for all of us, it went nowhere.

Disney’s Failed Attempt to Buy James Bond Was a Good Thing

There’s not much to the reveal that Iger wanted Disney to buy Bond in the story itself, only that it was one of the titles on a list he made of potential acquisitions that also included Marvel and Star Wars. “We had a list and I figured let’s just tick them off and buy them all,” Iger revealed, before the outlet noted that only Bond got away from Disney’s mighty pocketbook.

What’s especially interesting about this now is that we know that Bond eventually DID sell. After MGM was acquired by Amazon, the studio made no secret about the fact that its library of content was the main reason for the purchase. The problem with Bond was that the controlling stake in the franchise wasn’t owned by MGM; it was owned by Eon Productions’ Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Reports have circulated around tension between Broccoli and the powers that be at Prime Video, with the price tag for the pair to sell their creative stake in Bond to Amazon reportedly running as high as one billion dollars. Since then, Amazon has moved quickly to reboot Bond, assembling a new creative team that includes producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and director Denis Villeneuve, but no actor for the title role just yet.

It’s worth noting that a billion dollars was truly nothing to Disney. Previously, they paid $7.4 billion for Pixar, $4 billion for Marvel, and another $4 billion for Lucasfilm, so a billion dollars for another franchise would have almost certainly been doable for them. In truth, the reason Bond likely got away from Disney is that the Broccoli and Wilson were in the midst of the franchise at its most successful. Though we don’t have any timing on when these conversations occurred, the years that Disney was spending big to acquire brands were when Bond was delivering its biggest and most financially lucrative movies ever.

The truth of the matter is that by looking at how Disney has treated all of their other brands since purchasing them clearly delivers the blueprint for what would have happened with James Bond. After buying Lucasfilm, the studio began releasing annual Star Wars movies, putting out just as many live-action Star Wars films in the past eleven years as Lucasfilm had released in its first thirty years of existence. Even Marvel expaned heavily into not only sequels and crossovers, but television, which also happened with Pixar.

It’s not a bridge too far to guess that if Disney had purchased Bond, not only would we likely be talking about a Felix Leiter spinoff film series, but a TV series about what Moneypenny does all day when she’s not fending off Bond’s advances, and that’s without even considering the potential of a Young James Bond film series running concurrently with the main franchise. To top it off, Bond would have almost certainly started appearing in the Disney theme parks, either as a character for meet-and-greets or the central figure in a ride (or both).

In short, Disney would have expanded Bond to a place that it would have lost what made it special, and perhaps made the general public sick of even being reminded it existed (take the box office for The Mandalorian and Grogu as proof that this can happen). Though the idea of this potential acquisition not happening no doubt has Bond fans breathing a sigh of relief, it does have all eyes on what could still happen now that Amazon owns the series.