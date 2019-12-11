Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Wouldn’t Mind Buying The James Bond Franchise

Earlier this week, Bob Iger found himself named Time’s Business Person of the Year for his work with Disney. Now, he’s spoken up about the idea of the mammoth company purchasing James Bond sometime. Nothing is imminent at the moment, but hearing the Disney CEO talk about this so openly means it is something that has at least been discussed at a certain level in the company’s offices. The interviewer asks which of the massive intellectual properties that The Mouse could be looking to purchase next. Rattling off names like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and James Bond sets quite a table for the executive to choose from. He just said in response, “We’re not looking to buy anything right now. But, I’ve always been a huge James Bond fan.” So, that would light the Internet on fire if it were to occur down the line. Disney is coming off of acquiring Fox and all the properties that fall under that umbrella. Marvel characters like The X-Men, Fantastic Four, and even Deadpool are back under the same roof for the first time in a while. That moment made people start wondering how much farther the company’s reach could extend.

That wasn’t the only topic covered in the article as Iger absolutely had to reference The Mandalorian on Disney+. Everybody loves Baby Yoda and the little creature shares the Time cover with Iger this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As soon as those ears popped up from under the blanket, and the eyes, I knew,” Iger described seeing Baby Yoda for the first time. In a strange moment, he compared that instance to when he saw Leonardo DiCaprio on Growing Pains at the age of 16.

As most people have discussed, 2019 has been very good to Disney. Their CEO sees this as the start of a new journey with Disney+ launched and more fun things planned for the next decade.

“This has been probably one of the most productive years we’ve had as a company in the 15 years that I’ve been in this job,” he elaborated. “This time last year, we had not closed the deal for Fox,” he added. “We had not opened up two Star Wars Lands, we had not launched Disney+. We had not closed the deal for control of Hulu.”

Disney is expected to have another massive year at the box office in 2020 with the releases of the live-action Mulan, Marvel’s Black Widow and The Eternals, Pixar’s Onward and Soul, and more.