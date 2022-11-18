Disney Debuts The First Strange World Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's next animated film Strange World will hit theaters in just a few days on November 23, 2022 and will feature the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White. It follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, "as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures". Naturally, no Disney movie would be complete without some fun merch, so the first toys based on the film are now available at retailers like Amazon, Target, and shopDisney.

The Strange World collection starts with the Mini Figure Collector Set 8-pack, which is available here at Target for $24.99. It includes 2.5-inch static figures of Searcher Clade, Meridian Clade, Ethan Clade, Jaeger Clade, Legend the Dog, Doyenne Callisto Mal, and the creatures Splat and Reaper.

Next up is the Strange World Ethan and Skiff Vehicle, which is available to order here on Amazon for $15.99. It includes a 2.5-inch Ethan figure and a 6-inch skiff vehicle which we assume is the optimal mode of transportation on strange worlds.

Rounding out the toy list is the Splat plush, which is based on one of the strange creatures that the Clade's encounter on Strange World. It measures 13-inches tall and can be ordered here at shopDisney for $22.99.

Finally, there are a series of Strange World books that can be ordered here on Amazon. They include Disney Strange World: The Junior Novelization, Disney Strange World: The Deluxe Junior Novelization, Meet the Clades, Disney Strange World Little Golden Book, and So You Want to Be an Explorer!.

What is Strange World About?

What is Strange World About?

Walt Disney Animation Studios' original action-packed adventure "Strange World" introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon") and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer "Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Tangled"), "Strange World" releases November 23, 2022.

