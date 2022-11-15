Disney's Strange World First Clip Released

The holiday movie season has finally come upon us with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now the focus has shifted on to what comes next. Disney is getting ready to release a new original animated film called Strange World, and they're kicking the marketing into full gear. Strange World will hit theaters on November 23, 2022 and will feature Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White. Earlier today, Walt Disney Animation Studios officially released a full clip from their latest animated feature film.

In the clip we see Searcher (Gyllenhaal), Ethan (Young-White) and Jaeger (Quaid) running for their lives from some pretty horrific looking creatures. It also shows us Ethan meeting Jaeger, who is also his grandfather, before they ultimately have to run for their lives. From what we've already seen through trailers and this clip, the film is sure to be another home run for Walt Disney Animation Studios. You can check out the first clip for Strange World below!

Get an action-packed exclusive look at Disney's #StrangeWorld, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, Jaboukie Young-White, and Lucy Liu. See it in theaters November 23.

Tickets are on sale NOW!

🐙🌎🎟's —> https://t.co/p9KS42PaM7 pic.twitter.com/JTHbT13pQu — Fandango (@Fandango) November 15, 2022

How Does Strange World Differ From Encanto?

Previously, ComicBook.com spoke with Strange World's Production Designer, Mehrdad Isvandi, who also served as the Art Director on Encanto. Of course, Encanto took home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature earlier this year, and its soundtrack has become one of the most popular in Disney history. While chatting with Isvandi, he spoke about the differences between recreating Columbia in Encanto and a whole new location for Strange World.

"It was a ton of meetings," Isvandi explained when asked about making Strange World vs. Encanto. "Sometimes I was keeping average of meetings per day. It's like 16 meetings per day in Encanto and this one vastly different. Encanto we had a reference of Colombia and we have a reference of the city, we have referenced the plant species on the top of the mountain, in the close beach or this room and this room. We had something to refer to, but this movie, we have something so new and different that we can't use any reference now. But if you don't use any reference, now everything is odd. And all the movie that you're watching you are like, 'Okay, what is that? But are there any rules?' So it was a challenge to shift from Columbia to nowhere."

What is Strange World About?

Disney describes the film as followed: "Walt Disney Animation Studios' original action-packed adventure "Strange World" introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon") and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer "Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Tangled"), "Strange World" releases November 23, 2022."

Strange World's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, described as a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

What do you think about the clip? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!