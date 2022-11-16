Don Hall and Qui Nguyen Speak On Strange World's Conversation-Inspiring Narrative, Henry Jackman's Score (Exclusive)

Disney is set to continue its big theatrical month. Following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a Marvel Studios production that shattered November's opening weekend box office record, the house of mouse is set to debut Strange World, an animated adventure that boasts the vocal talents of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. While the spectacle of this story revolves around the fantastical Avalonia and a crucial quest to preserve it, Strange World's core narrative is a family tale about a generational divide, a theme that is echoed in films from Disney's past.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Strange World writer Qui Nguyen noted that what makes this particular take on that age-old theme unique is the added layer that comes with it.

"It wasn't just like a father and son story. It was a father, son, and grandfather story," Nguyen said. "It was one of those things where it would've been easy to vilify one, but instead, we took a different route where we actually connected with all three of these characters."

(Photo: Disney)

That Strange World family in question is the Clades: Jaeger, Searcher, and Ethan. These three generations clash in their mindsets, as the adventurous Jaeger (Quaid) pities his son, Searcher (Gyllenhaal), for electing to pursue farming instead of expeditions. Consequently, Searcher finds himself frustrated with his son, Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White), for admiring Jaeger, who he perceives as an immature parent.

"Their main personalities were things that we saw in ourselves," Nguyen said of Strange World's core trio. "We wouldn't be in Disney animation, we wouldn't be making feature films, and we didn't have the ambition that Jaeger has. He's willing to sacrifice a lot to be able to chase that horizon. That's something we understand inherently. We've lost time with our families to be able to make these movies.

"We've all grown up going, 'Hey, I'm going to be nothing like my dad,' to only discover that we're a lot like our parents. That is something that we take very personally as well, but also the big difference is we now get to celebrate that part of ourselves that is like our fathers. That natural story moment of, hey dad, I'm not going to be what you want me to be. I need to cut my own path. That's something that we've all grown through too. Being able to take these three things that you think are diametrically opposed and seeing how you can put them together, it's a gift that we get to explore as storytellers."

Beyond the story that unfolds between the Clades, Strange World impresses with its vibrant visuals and its sweeping sound, the latter of which was brought to life by acclaimed composer Henry Jackman. This is the latest collaboration between Jackman and director Don Hall, as the two previously worked together on Winnie the Pooh (2011) and Big Hero 6 (2014).

"There was never any real question," Hall said regarding the decision of bringing Jackman in for the score. "We get along so well. He's taught me a lot. Even going back to Winnie the Pooh and just expressing from a composer's point of view, slowing the action down a little bit and having scenes free of dialogue that can just be visual, that he can weave in his themes. With Strange World, we were able to really carve out moments and give Henry the room and the time to establish these wonderful themes.

"This is my favorite score that he's ever done. It's so much a part of the film and evoking what we wanted to evoke, those adventure films from the eighties: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Empire Strikes Back, Superman. Those were the movies that he kept bringing up and felt like that would influence the sound of Strange World."

With all the bells and whistles that make Strange World the spectacle that it is aside, both Nguyen and Hall hope that this film evokes a long-lasting emotional connection with its audiences.

"Don and I are in the business of making someone's favorite thing," Nguyen said. "I want them to go home and want to pretend to be these characters. I want them to force grandpa into being a Jaeger and dad to be Searcher. I want them to play act in their living rooms like I did after seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"One thing that I think would be wonderful would actually be to inspire a conversation possibly amongst generations," Hall added. "If it's a family conversation, just about how to be a good ancestor and how to be deliberate with our choices so that we provide a bright future for future generations."

Strange World hits theaters on Wednesday, November 23rd.