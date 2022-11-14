Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Opening Weekend Revised Upwards

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's opening weekend box office is being revised, as it turned out to be higher than originally reported! As we reported over the weekend, Black Panther 2 reportedly earned $330 million worldwide over the opening weekend – including $180M domestically, which is a new record for November film openings. However, with the latest revised reports it's now looking like Wakanda Forever brought in $185M domestically – a small but still significant enough uptick to note, as the sequel begins the longer race at the box office.

Early analysis for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the film sitting pretty in what looks to be a mostly clear runaway at the theatrical box office over the next month. Disney typically waits at least 45 days from a film's theatrical release to its possible debut on Disney+, and at this point, there are no signs that there's a rush to get Black Panther 2 onto streaming. The studio has a pretty smooth runaway in front of it for dropping highly-anticipated new content: Wakanda Forever has movie theaters pretty much to itself until mid-December, when Avatar: The Way of Water arrives and (possibly) becomes a major cultural fixation all over again. Until then, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying strong critical reviews and audience scores alike – and even at a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes, there's a pretty good chance that a large enough section of fans will head back to the theater to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more than once.

The Thanksgiving holiday will definitely be a key time window to keep an eye on. Families could turn out in droves to make Black Panther 2 their holiday movie outing this year, giving the film a rare surge in week 3 box office returns. The first Black Panther was a massive box office phenomenon during its release in February of 2018, running unopposed at the top of the box office for over a month. In fact, Black Panther had such box office longevity that it was still showing in theaters when Avengers: Infinity War came out at the start of summer. Wakanda Forever won't repeat that miracle, as it's still tracking behind the 3-day opening of Black Panther, and slightly behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; that said, analysts predict it will still help kill the box office slump and possibly walk away with over half a billion domestically.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now showing in theaters.