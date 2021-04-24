Disney's Disenchanted Reportedly Features Snow White's Seven Dwarfs in Pivotal Role

✖

The cast of Disney's Enchanted sequel Disenchanted is getting a little bigger: the dwarfs from Walt Disney's classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will play a "pivotal" role in the film, according to a new report. The long-awaited sequel to 2007's Enchanted follows Giselle (Amy Adams) of Andalasia, her real-life "prince" Robert Phillip (Patrick Dempsey), and Morgan, Robert's daughter, as they relocate from New York City to the suburbs. When the family's happily ever after is imperiled by the villain Malvina Monroe, Giselle makes a wish for the perfect fairytale; but when the spell backfires, Giselle must race against the clock to save her family — and the Kingdom of Andalasia — before the strike of midnight.

Joining Adams and Dempsey, as well as the returning Prince Edward (Sonic the Hedgehog's James Marsden) and Nancy Tremaine (Frozen's Idina Menzel), are Snow White's Seven Dwarfs — Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy, and Sneezy — who will "play a pivotal role" and perform a musical number, according to TheDisInsider.

Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages) directs for producers Barry Josephson (Enchanted) and Barry Sonnenfeld (A Series of Unfortunate Events). Alan Menken, the Disney Legend who composed the original film's Oscar-nominated song "That's How You Know," returns as the composer. Disenchanted films this summer in Ireland for an expected 2022 release on Disney+.

Disenchanted is independent of Disney's previously announced live-action re-imagining of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which in 2019 signed Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) as director. The studio started putting together that project in 2016 with a script from Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Disney’s live-action Aladdin).

Disney officially announced Disenchanted during Disney Investors Day 2020 in December. The original Enchanted is currently not available for streaming on Disney+.

