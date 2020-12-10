Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted, Announced for Disney+

✖

The long-awaited sequel to Disney's 2007 live action-animated comedy hybrid Enchanted, Disenchanted, was officially confirmed for Disney+ on Thursday during the Disney Investors Day 2020 celebration. It was confirmed that Amy Adams, who starred in the original film as the protagonist Giselle, will be back for the new film. Development for the film initially started back in 2010.

There was no confirmation if the rest of the original cast would appear, including James Marsden as Prince Edward. The Westworld star was asked about the project while on Variety's Big Ticket Podcast back in March, and questioned if he was still young enough for the role.

“I hope we get to do it,” Marsden said at the time. “Pretty soon I’m not going to be agile and young enough to be jumping around on top of buses [and] swinging swords.”

Disney songwriter Alan Menken, who wrote the music for the original Enchanted, spoke with Den of Geek back in early 2019 and confirmed it was on the way.

"Yes, we're doing Enchanted 2," Menken said. "We've had meetings. Five films I have right now that are waiting for a greenlight. They're all standing at the light right now, and at some point they're going to go 'greenlight!'"

"A fairy tale comes to life in this thoroughly original, new Disney Classic. Drawing inspiration from its classic heritage, Disney creates an inspired story unlike any you've experienced before. Filled with excitement, fun, and incredible music from the legendary Alan Menken, ENCHANTED is the ultimate fish-out-of-water adventure. For princess-to-be Giselle, life is a fairy tale — until she's banished from the animated land of Andalasia and thrust into the very unmagical, live-action world of modern-day Manhattan. When a cynical, no-nonsense divorce lawyer comes to her aid, little does he realize that this joyful, wide-eyed innocent is about to enchant him. ENCHANTED — the musical comedy that will have your entire family under its spell."