‘Frozen 2’ Trailer May Have Been Released Early Due to ‘Aladdin’ Backlash

Fans were delighted with the release of the trailer for Frozen 2 on Wednesday with the teaser becoming the most-viewed animated trailer of all time in just 24 hours. However, it’s possible that fans may have gotten their first look at Anna and Elsa’s new adventure a little earlier than planned — thanks to Aladdin.

Last Sunday, Disney released a new trailer for their upcoming live-action Aladdin adaptation, featuring the first official look at Will Smith’s Genie, complete with his iconic blue appearance. However, fans weren’t completely sold on Smith’s look as the beloved character. Many were vocal on social media about how much they didn’t like the character’s design, comparing him to Paul Giamatti from Big Fat Liar, a bulked-up Smurf, and even a horrifying version of a character from Avatar. Others were less than thrilled because of how beloved Robin Williams’ animated Genie is — and in the minds of many fans, no one can fill those shoes.

That backlash may have led Disney to push the Frozen 2 trailer early as a distraction from the Aladdin trailer. Daniel Ritchman even suggested (via Heroic Hollywood) that the Frozen 2 trailer wasn’t expected for another month.

If that is the case and fans got the first teaser for Frozen 2 because of disappointment with Aladdin, it’s a strategy that certainly worked. Frozen was a huge smash hit at the box office for Disney when it was released in 2013, bringing in a worldwide box office haul of nearly $1.3 billion. It has since spawned two animated short film spinoffs and fans have long clamored for a proper sequel. It’s exactly the kind of buzz that would silence criticism, at least for a while.

As for Aladdin, that film is just one of three live-action adaptations of Disney classics set to debut this year. In addition to Aladdin, Disney is releasing Tim Burton’s Dumbo and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King this year as well. You can check out the synopsis for Aladdin below.

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

Aladdin opens in theaters on May 24th. Frozen 2 will debut November 27th.

