First Street Fighter Reactions Praise New Video Game Movie as One for the Fans: “Bloodsport on Steroids”

Street Fighter is about to enter its opening round in theaters this week, and it has been riding a pretty big wave of hype all the way through the marketing campaign and press tour. But it’s a studio’s job to sell viewers on the idea that a blockbuster movie has the goods; it’s a different thing entirely when that blockbuster movie has to be shown to critics, who clear their bar for what is “good” or not.

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The first big screening of Street Fighter (2026) was held this week at its official premiere event. As the first reactions drop, both the gaming and movie worlds are eager to hear if writer-director Kitao Sakurai and his stacked ensemble cast of stars have not only done justice to the legendary fighting game, but also if they’ve created a better movie adaptation than the infamous 1994 Van Damme film.

The Good Things Said In Street Fighter First Reactions

Paramount Pictures

ComicBook’s Chris Killian got to both screen Street Fighter early and sit down with the cast and crew of the film. In his official reaction, Killian says, “StreetFighter is like Bloodsport on horse steroids, featuring some delightfully over-the-top, explosive action. It’s also funny in a way that both homages the ridiculousness of 80s action movies while poking fun at the toxic machismo those same movies helped inspire.”

Some fans have been worried about how over-the-top the film is with battle physics and surreal blend of grounded reality and mystical fantasy, but it sounds like Sakurai has nailed that part of the vision. As Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast writes, “Kitao Sakurai hits the perfect combo of style, energy, and fun.”

Several other reactions make a point to highlight the animated portions of Street Fighter, which is a nice surprise. Check out one of those moments for yourself in the video below!

Some 2D sequences from the new "Street Fighter" live action film.

Animation supervisor : Young Heller

Art Director : Khang Le

Studio : Titmouse pic.twitter.com/T2VwRIOaMF — Catsuka (@catsuka) October 9, 2026

The Bad Things Said In Street Fighter First Reactions

Paramount Pictures

The coded criticism from some influencers and critics is that Street Fighter “is exactly the movie it was advertised as,” or ‘Knows what kind of movie it is.’ Those statements tend to be quickly accompanied by terms like “silly” and “fun.”

However, critic Christopher Rates It of Nexus Point News has been one of the first to give in-depth criticism of Street Fighter, saying, “StreetFighter has bold and risky moves that give it the edge to be the best live-action fighting video game adaptation. It feels like the movie doesn’t know what direction it fully wants to take; consequently, those bold, risky moves hurt the film more than they help it.”

Even the detractor gives the film a lot of grace, though, saying, “The film isn’t without its problems, but the combination of animated sequences, kick-ass fight sequences and a cast that are having a blast makes it a fun, silly viewing experience.” (There go those words again…)

Do The Critics Even Matter With This Film?

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Critic Christopher Gallardo knows exactly what Street Fighter is: critics-proof: “STREET FIGHTER is ONE FOR THE FANS. It’s an ADRENALINE-PUMPING spectacle with a striking blend of animation and live-action visuals that keeps fans hooked with every fight.”

So maybe that is the only takeaway here: Street Fighter is fun, and the kind of action film a lot of fans will enjoy. Good luck to the critics who have to delve into the deeper “cinematic” end of this one.

Street Fighter will be in theaters this Friday. Check out our interviews with the cast and crew over on YouTube!