VisionQuest Rotten Tomatoes Score Continues a Marvel Trend Before Major MCU Changes

VisionQuest is premiering this week, and the first critics’ reviews are now out. Things look good for Marvel Television and Disney+, as the review scores for VisionQuest are overwhelmingly positive. Critics seem to enjoy the series as the end of the WandaVision trilogy, citing the heady concepts of existence, identity, and artificial life that showrunner Teery Matalas serves up. The same goes for the performances of the lead cast, which include Paul Bettany, Jame Spader, James D’Arcy, and many other talented TV actors.

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With an official Rotten Tomatoes score of 85% “Certified Fresh,” VisionQuest continues a major uptick in the quality of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV content in recent years; unfortunately, the comeback story will end with some major changes to the franchise formula, which are already in motion.

The Good Things Critics Are Saying About VisionQuest

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The positive end of what critics are saying (based on consensus) is that VisionQuest is deeper and more of a prestige character study than most Marvel Disney+ shows. The visual effects and deep dive into MCU history and lore are also getting praise, as critics hint there are some big surprises in store for viewers.

“This series overflows with plot and character dynamics, but revealing its secrets would spoil it. VisionQuest is the Vision’s identity crisis. It’s also about artificial intelligence and personhood—especially poignant topics these days,” writes Roger Ebert’s Sherin Nicole. At the crossroads of science fiction and the MCU, it tackles the poetic and the philosophical while avoiding pretentiousness by leaning into cheesiness and pop-culture nostalgia. VisionQuest does many things, but it’s never boring. Fans of the franchise are being rewarded. This is what happens when the MCU takes its time developing a series, and it’s a fitting finale to what WandaVision jump-started.”

The Bad Things Critics Are Saying About VisionQuest

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On the other side of the fence, some critics say that VisionQuest‘s commitment to exploring the progression of robotics, AI, and artificial life in the MCU takes away from the mystical wonder and drama that WandaVision had. Therefore, it’s only somewhat successful as a finale of the WandaVision trilogy:

“Technically, VisionQuest is the final installment in a trilogy of MCU TV shows that began with WandaVision (2021) and then took another path down the witch’s road in Agatha All Along (2024). But it’s also a show utterly obsessed with Ultron,” writes Inverse’s Ryan Britt. “So, whose show is this anyway? While VisionQuest is a noble effort to tie up some Marvel loose ends, it’s also a show very much about Ultron, which means it’s a techy sci-fi show lacking a lot of the literal magic of its progenitor. As a sci-fi show, VisionQuest mostly succeeds. But does it work as the sequel and conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy? The answer to that would be shaky, kind of.”

Marvel Disney+ Finally Gets Good Again, As It Ends An Era

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The problem Marvel Studios and its television division are now facing is finally making good shows, consistently, when the franchise is about to get a major soft reboot. Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and now VisionQuest: Marvel Disney+ series have never had a better year. But after Avengers: Secret Wars, the MCU will be rebooted into a new reality, and we are already getting a new slate of TV shows to go with it. The big live-action series that’s coming is Zodiac, a big spy-thriller that could bring back the MCU shadow war between peacekeeping, espionage, and terrorist agencies like SHIELD, the Red Room, and Hydra (respectively). As for all the other characters and lore that was built up through Disney+ (Moon Knight, the characters of Secret Invasion, She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel) we have no idea for sure what their future in the MCU even is.

Ben Gibbons of Screen Rant sees that dilemma in VisionQuest: “The biggest grievance that I have now is anxiously awaiting to see what is next for these characters, and where in the MCU they could show up. Such is the way of shows that exist in a larger franchise, but with VisionQuest in particular, I think there is a spark of creativity that takes this series far beyond what most other MCU projects have managed to achieve. With that in mind, please bring Terry Matalas back to helm more MCU stories.”

VisionQuest is premiering on Disney+. Let us know your reactions to the show once you’ve seen it!