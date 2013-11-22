Disney Fans Make Jordan Fisher Trend After Old Frozen Video Goes Viral
Disney Channel fans are remembering Jordan Fisher's iconic singing voice after an old Frozen video went viral. On Twitter, a lot of users dug up a video of Disney's Circle of Stars singing "Do You Want To Build A Snowman" from Frozen. The assembly of so many faces from the network's shows is enough of a nostalgia rush on its own. (Seriously, it looks like a time capsule to about 10 years ago.) But, Fisher's performance seems to be what's occupying most people's attention so far. Now, this is especially funny because the actor has been showcasing his singing talent all year. Fans just might not realize it because of the nature of the film he was in. Fisher is in Turning Red as the lead singer of 4*Town himself, Robaire. So, that golden voice has always been there. Check it out for yourself down below.
Disney provided this description for Teen Beach Movie if you're feeling particularly nostalgic for that era of Disney Channel.
For real though… no one was left out pic.twitter.com/seC6vZwkKP— Reality Radio Pod (@RealityRadioPod) May 31, 2022
"Starring Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell as Brady and McKenzie, surfers who take the last wave of summer, one that mysteriously takes them into a classic beach party movie, Wet Side Story. There, it's surfers versus bikers for control of the beach hangout...and everyone spontaneously breaks into song and dance. Brady and McKenzie must try to return to present day, but their lives may be changed forever when they inadvertently change the movie's romantic storyline — and the movie's handsome surf guy, Tanner, is falling for McKenzie while biker girl Lela is swooning for Brady."
What did you think of the clip? Let us know down in the comments!
jordan fisher came in and washed they asses LMFAOOO https://t.co/WFPsf1PTsA— mar (@koryanderscurls) May 30, 2022
jordan fisher has never once disappointed me in his entire life— ur mom ocean (@ANNABlTCHASE) May 31, 2022
one thing about jordan fisher is he is always going to SING https://t.co/mSyCDB0ltJ— kaylee ST SPOILERS (@aIlmylovin) May 30, 2022
just casually watching this video of jordan fisher and this comment literally reads my mind lmao pic.twitter.com/xR8nZqBEl6— rachel 6!01 (@zbrgandi) May 31, 2022
he chewed Corbin I fear....Jordan fisher is way too good of a vocalist for you to shade his like that— Mimi🖤 6•10 (@jjk_yoonivers) May 31, 2022
After seeing Jordan Fisher in dear Evan Hansen I completely understand why they gave him no solo parts in a teen beach movie he would have cleared EVERYONE— Elijah Johnson (@ejohnson4402) May 27, 2022
jordan fisher tears it up every.single.time. all hits no misses my GOD i can’t breathe🧎🏿♂️ https://t.co/wGRqN9w5CH— Dasia 🌙 (@DasiaCervi) May 31, 2022
Jordan Fisher singing tf out of this song is SENDING— just gae AJ (@talentedblkwomn) May 30, 2022