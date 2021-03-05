Disney Channel Games Fans Celebrate Series on Disney+
The 2008 Disney Channel Games are on Disney+ and the fans are living it up. For those unaware, the network had an athletic competition in the same vein as Wild & Crazy Kids back in the aughts. Characters from multiple franchises like Hannah Montana, The Cheetah Girls, and Camp Rock all joined in on the fun. So, you can probably understand why fans are flipping out about seeing these established stars at a much more awkward time in their lives. Disney+ is apparently the home of pre-Wrecking Ball Miley Cyrus, much more goofy versions of The Jonas Brothers, and Demi Lovato in all that 2008 glory. It’s worth a watch if you grew up watching those shows or love things with this sort of Wacky Races kind of vibe. Check out what the fans had to say down below:
GAME ON. Choose your Disney Channel Games team:
💛 for Yellow— Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 3, 2021
💙 for Blue
❤️ for Red
💚 for Green pic.twitter.com/Ircd15Bzam
Disney describes the series, “Disney Channel stars from around the globe come together to compete in the third annual Disney Channel Games. Representing 15 countries, the stars are divided into four teams — Comets, Cyclones, Lightning, and Inferno. A Team Captain is selected and each team competes in the action-packed, comedic games. Although the games are colorful, larger-than-life and great fun, the competition is real and the competitors are determined to win the Disney Channel Games Cup. Includes concert performances by pop sensations Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, The Cheetah Girls, Demi Lovato, and Jordan Pruitt.
Will you be checking this one out? Let us know down in the comments!
Major throwback
omg remember when https://t.co/qGvQg9suR7— cait⁷ 🍊 (@hobkidoki) March 5, 2021
Green in the house
"Green team for life baby let's go" @ScottsTOL https://t.co/cRNaZZVzTT— Emily (@emilyp_207) March 4, 2021
Red squad
❤️ talented https://t.co/roGnd1JVEa— ℕ𝕪𝕒𝕙 🚀 (@__Nyaaah) March 4, 2021
Yellow with a flex
Team 💛 https://t.co/AFUBc3f2Ue— 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖔𝖘 🥁 👠 (@itsbrookewar) March 4, 2021
Blue is going to take it
💙 is the superior https://t.co/bdlNmNyb5q— ً (@demsidea) March 4, 2021
Definitive rankings
Red > blue > yellow if im being honest. Green aint it https://t.co/Bg5NFACI2W— h (@monstersvatic) March 4, 2021
Relatable
The amount of times I’ve heard this year “I miss the Disney Channel Games” this year has been insane! So glad about this! Thanks @disneyplus ! https://t.co/UbJ4O6Z86T— 💖 𝓢𝓪𝓻𝓪 (𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓮) 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓭𝓶𝓪𝓷 💖 (@srfHOPE2413) March 4, 2021
A MOMENT
This really was Disney at its PRIME https://t.co/r7fnqr3NQ6— Joceline De Lara (@DeJocey) March 4, 2021