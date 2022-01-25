The Flash Teases Return of the West-Allen Kids in New Season 8 Teaser

The CW has released a new trailer for Season 8 of The Flash and it’s giving us our best look yet at the return of the West-Allen kids, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), but they aren’t exactly returning to the present as we know it. Instead, it looks like they’re going back to 2014 because the timeline is in flux and they’re doing what their dad Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) charged them with in the Season 7 finale: keep the future safe. It just appears that keeping the future safe in this instance means going back to the past.

In the new trailer, which you can check out below, it’s not exactly clear what is causing the timeline trouble, but we get to see Bart and Nora interacting with their father’s past. We also get to see Barry now as a levelled-up hero, dealing with a new threat in Central City. The trailer also teases the return of Goldface (Damion Poitier), who was last seen in the Season 6 episode “Love Is a Battlefield” where he rekindled his relationship with Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff) after battling over a telepathic flower.

https://youtu.be/gB_jXob7bc0

Right now, details are few about what to expect when the series returns in March, but we know that the series has added Mika Abdalla as Tinya Wazzo who will become the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media and is “thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever.” The season will also see the return of Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne for a flashback episode as well as the return of Robbie Amell as Ronnie Raymond.

Showrunner Eric Wallace has also said that Season 8 will feature a major storyline solving Iris’ (Candice Patton) time sickness that will have major ramifications on her relationship with Barry.

“Iris’ time sickness gets dealt with after ‘Armageddon’,” Wallace said. “Solving Iris’ time sickness is a huge, huge part of the entire season, and it will take all season to solve that. And that will have big ramifications for Barry and Iris’s relationship and marriage.”

The Flash returns on Wednesday, March 9th on The CW.

Are you looking forward to The Flash‘s return? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.