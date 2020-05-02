Disney’s Hercules Remake: Jeff Goldblum and Jim Carrey Are Popular Picks to Play Hades
Jeff Goldblum and Jim Carrey are among the most popular actors being nominated to play hot-headed Underworld ruler Hades in Disney's live-action Hercules, a remake of the 1997 animated film that starred James Woods as the voice of the fan-favorite Disney villain. The reboot, now in development with Community and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo as producers through their AGBO production company, is the latest live-action re-imagining set at the studio following billion-plus grossers Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King — all productions that rebooted Disney's beloved animated classics with high-profile performers.
Beyond roles in blockbusters Jurassic Park and Independence Day, Goldblum recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Grandmaster, an eccentric cosmic being who played a key role in Thor: Ragnarok. The star also hosts National Geographic docuseries The World According to Jeff Goldblum for the Disney+ streaming service.
Carrey, whose past roles include costumed criminal the Riddler in Batman Forever and the often-manic Grinch in the live-action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, most recently appeared as narcissistic and eccentric mad scientist Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog.
Other nominations for Hades include Spider-Man and Justice League star J.K. Simmons, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., and Vince Vaughn, who voiced Loki in Disney's Hercules animated series. Vaughn also appeared in Swingers and Four Christmases opposite Jon Favreau, who is rumored to be sought after as director on Hercules following Favreau-directed blockbusters The Jungle Book and The Lion King.
Everyone is talking about who will play the Muses in #Hercules but in reality we need to discuss Jeff Goldblum as Hades pic.twitter.com/o4YUDsjbPp— Emma (@emma_monahan) April 30, 2020
All this talk about the live action Hercules and all I care about is Jeff goldblum playing hades pic.twitter.com/HfhZOIz8hi— Devyn 🤍 (@devsmith60) April 30, 2020
Ok but no one is talking about who's going to play Hades! And I think theres only one answer....#Hercules pic.twitter.com/6Kt7Dpknwo— Alicia (@fierce_fashion9) April 30, 2020
Jim Carey as Hades would be 🤣 #Hercules— Mz Woods (@mzwoods) May 1, 2020
If Jeff Goldblum is not Hades in this live action #Hercules movie then what are we doing ? pic.twitter.com/4Knc39Joym— Kardelen Sonmez (@KardelenS95) April 30, 2020
Jeff Goldblum is the ONLY choice for Hades in a live action Hercules pic.twitter.com/VxFpHgocio— BLAKE (@BLAKEMENT) April 30, 2020
Cast Chris Pratt as Hercules & Jeff Goldblum as Hades for the live action remake of #Disney Hercules!
I DONT MAKE THE RULES! pic.twitter.com/dT593ZyGYD— brumblebee 🐝 (@Redheadedchinny) May 1, 2020
Okay, so about the #Hercules Remake...@JimCarrey For Hades? pic.twitter.com/l9GZ0i2NmN— Zack Walker (@LetsPlayGamez11) April 30, 2020
Jim Carrey should play Hades in the new Hercules movie. He’s perfect for it... pic.twitter.com/CqxkQW5q2x— Shamar English (@english_shamar) April 30, 2020
Live action #Hercules film supposedly in the works @Disney and with that let the fan casting begin! I’ll throw in these two gentlemen for my man, Hades. pic.twitter.com/AFfcN8Cvpj— BBR! (@BlogBitchRepeat) April 30, 2020
I'm gonna throw in a nom for Meryl Streep as Hades. #Hercules #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/LMkpGpUF9H— Sam Hadlock (@SamHadlock) May 1, 2020
#Hercules #Herculesliveaction Willem Dafoe for Hades! pic.twitter.com/pAq9j5wk3v— Matthieu Simard (@matthieu_simard) May 1, 2020
Hi J.K. Simmons as Hades.May 1, 2020
Ok hear me out but Vince Vaughn as hades would be hilarious #Herculesliveaction #Hercules pic.twitter.com/rPqilXnBeX— Samantha Walsh (@sammiW195) May 1, 2020
