Disney’s Hercules Remake: Jeff Goldblum and Jim Carrey Are Popular Picks to Play Hades

Jeff Goldblum and Jim Carrey are among the most popular actors being nominated to play hot-headed Underworld ruler Hades in Disney's live-action Hercules, a remake of the 1997 animated film that starred James Woods as the voice of the fan-favorite Disney villain. The reboot, now in development with Community and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo as producers through their AGBO production company, is the latest live-action re-imagining set at the studio following billion-plus grossers Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King — all productions that rebooted Disney's beloved animated classics with high-profile performers.

Beyond roles in blockbusters Jurassic Park and Independence Day, Goldblum recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Grandmaster, an eccentric cosmic being who played a key role in Thor: Ragnarok. The star also hosts National Geographic docuseries The World According to Jeff Goldblum for the Disney+ streaming service.

Carrey, whose past roles include costumed criminal the Riddler in Batman Forever and the often-manic Grinch in the live-action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, most recently appeared as narcissistic and eccentric mad scientist Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Other nominations for Hades include Spider-Man and Justice League star J.K. Simmons, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., and Vince Vaughn, who voiced Loki in Disney's Hercules animated series. Vaughn also appeared in Swingers and Four Christmases opposite Jon Favreau, who is rumored to be sought after as director on Hercules following Favreau-directed blockbusters The Jungle Book and The Lion King.