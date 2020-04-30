Hercules Live-Action Remake in the Works From Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo

✖

The rumors are true and Disney has swayed Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo to help lead their latest live-action reboot of the beloved animated film Hercules, though the filmmakers will serve as producers with their AGBO production company. They will be joined by another alum from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Dave Callaham penning the script, fresh off of writing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This marks the first official partnership between Disney and AGBO after the Russo Brothers made one of the most successful films of all time with Avengers: Endgame.

It's not clear at this point if the film will be a faithful remake, as THR notes in their report. The original Hercules movie included multiple memorable musical numbers, and Walt Disney Studios has wavered between that in recent productions. While films like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King have proven to be faithful adaptations of the originals in recent years, the upcoming release of Mulan will reportedly forgo any of the iconic songs from the animated movie though they are thought to be incorporated into the score.

The is not yet a release date attached to the release date of Hercules, though Disney does have multiple dates reserved on the calendar over the next few years.

It looks like Disney is tapping Callaham for his extensive work in the superhero genre as of late, as the screenwriter has also worked in Wonder Woman 1984 as well as the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He also has experience in the action genre with gigantic monster movies such as Godzilla and the action comedy Zombieland: Double Tap.

The original movie starred Tate Donovan as the titular demigod, while James Woods voiced the villainous Hades. Danny DeVito played Hercules' hoofed trainer Phil, and Susan Egan played his love interest Meg. The late Rip Torn played Hercules' father Zeus, challenging his son to commit trials of strength and humility in order to achieve godhood.

The legendary Alan Menken wrote the music, and depending on what direction the Russos and Callaham decide to take this franchise in, fan's shouldn't be surprised if Menken were to return.

This is just the latest project for the Russos after their success with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame; the duo's first project under the AGBO banner just hit Netflix with the Chris Hemsworth action romp Extraction. They are currently finalizing the Tom Holland movie Cherry, with other productions in the works.

