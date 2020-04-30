Disney Rumored to Be Looking at Jon Favreau and the Russo Brothers for Live-Action Hercules Remake

✖

Disney is rumored to be looking at Jon Favreau and the Russo Brothers for a live-action Hercules remake. It would only make sense that the company would continue to adapt live-action versions of their animated classics and that’s what The Disinsider is reporting. Their piece mentions the rumors that the mouse could bring in Favreau or the Russos to steer the live-action version of the 1997 favorite. Jefferey Silver and Karen Gilchrist who worked on The Lion King are on-board to produce. This live-action remake will be headed to theaters unlike the Disney+ original version of Lady and the Tramp that launched last year. The studio also has Robin Hood and Lilo & Stitch in pre-production.

The move to bring in these directors would make a ton of sense for Disney as Favreau already helmed both The Lion King and The Jungle Book for the company. Over on the other side, The Russo Brothers have only been behind the camera for some of the most beloved entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those being a little film called Avengers: Endgame, which now stands as the highest-grossing movie of all time. Either choice would be fascinating to watch unfold and lots of fans are already hoping the rumors are true on social media.

Hercules also came up last week as pop diva Ariana Grande seemed to be lobbying for the part of Megara in the film on social media. She’s got quite the voice, so that would take care of that pretty handily. It is basically an added bonus that her fanbase was 110% behind the idea. That long ponytail isn’t going to wear itself, you know?

You can find the official description for Hercules below.

"Taken from the gods as a newborn and adopted on earth, Hercules is just an awkward pillar of strength trying to fit in. What he wants most is to impress his father Zeus. When Hercules discovers Hades' sinister plot to take over Mount Olympus, he goes from zero to hero and, with the help of his pals Pegasus and Phil, discovers that real strength comes from the heart! With the voices of Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, Susan Egan, Bobcat Goldthwait, Charlton Heston, Rip Torn and Samantha Eggar. Music by Alan Menken. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin)."

Who would you like to play the main role in the live-action version of Hercules? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.