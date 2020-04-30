Hercules Fans Demand Danny DeVito Reprise His Role as Phil in Disney’s Live-Action Remake
Fans of the 1997 animated Hercules are calling for star Danny DeVito to reprise his role as Phil in Disney's recently revealed live-action remake produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. DeVito voiced Satyr Philoctetes, a prolific but disillusioned hero of trainers who helped mold super-strong teenager Hercules (voice of Josh Keaton) into a superstar warrior (voice of Tate Donovan). The animated original film from Walt Disney animation veteran directors Ron Clements and John Musker, directors of The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, also starred Susan Egan as the cynical Meg and James Woods as hot-headed Underworld ruler Hades.
James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 animated The Lion King, reprised that role for last summer's computer generated re-imagining that starred Donald Glover and Beyoncé. Hercules fans are now hoping DeVito follows Jones as the next returning cast member from the animated original to reprise their role in the modern remake.
Disney's latest animated to live-action re-imagining is backed by the Russo brothers' production company AGBO and will be penned by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984 and Marvel Studios' upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).
Iron Man director Jon Favreau — who also created live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian for the Disney+ streaming service — is rumored to be eyed as director for Hercules after rebooting The Jungle Book and The Lion King. Those remakes roared to $966 million and $1.65 billion at the global box office, respectively.
DeVito recently starred in the Tim Burton-directed Dumbo, the live-action redo of Disney's 1941 animated classic, and family-friendly blockbuster Jumanji: The Next Level.
The feeling of sheer panic seeing Danny DeVito is trending but LOL that it’s everyone tweeting they want him to play Phil in the live action remake of Hercules. pic.twitter.com/4TTYLQ0Ofp— Layla Holdway (@LaylaHoldway) April 30, 2020
Finally the most important choice that will guarantee the success of the whole movie.
Phil must be played by Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/XuQhQn4Qtx— Addie Eber (@addie_eber) April 30, 2020
Hercules is being made into live action and I am 1000% against this if Danny DeVito isn't the Satyr. pic.twitter.com/lss9L6nEPC— 𝖘𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖍 𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖔𝖓 - ✎ (@SarahMasonArt) April 30, 2020
#HERCULES: Theo James/Hercules, Ariana Grande/ Meg, Danny DeVito/Phil, Jim Carrey/Hades pic.twitter.com/8DHka372Vq— CLC 💕 (@SeungyeonCafe) April 30, 2020
All I really care about is that they cast Danny Devito as Phil again.— Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) April 30, 2020
y'ALL FIGHTING WHO THE MUSES SHOULD BE IN HERCULES
BUT I'M MORE INTERESTED IN THE FACT THAT IF DANNY DEVITO DOESNT COME BACK TO PLAY AS PHIL, EVEN TO JUST VOICE HIM
I AIN'T WATCHIN THE MOVIE— shawnie (COMMS OPEN) (@shawniie_bug) April 30, 2020
I AIN'T GIVEN A SINGLE P E N N Y TO DISNEY FOR THAT SHIT pic.twitter.com/cOFwgcSEb9
Dream Disney live action Hercules cast:— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 30, 2020
Hercules - Tom Holland
Meg - Ariana Grande
Hades - Hugh Jackman
Zeus - The Rock
Phil - Danny DeVito
Muses - Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA
Pain & Panic: Billy Eichner and Tituss Burgess pic.twitter.com/mK0ROuSi27
The Hercules live-action remake better not recast Danny DeVito or touch that incredible soundtrack.— Lil’ Bubble Boy 😷 (@Mick_Marley) April 30, 2020
If Danny DeVito doesn’t reprise his role in the live action Hercules, we riot pic.twitter.com/YJDrkK45jY— Mark Cain (@TheBookMark_) April 30, 2020
