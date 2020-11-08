Holiday Movies Collection Now Streaming on Disney+

A Holiday Movies collection of seasonal favorites now available on Disney+ will have you streaming up a bright Christmas with animated and live-action shorts and features alike, including The Santa Clause trilogy and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. In addition to the new titles being added to the service — like the Baby Yoda-starring LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, a new movie releasing November 17, as well as Disney-Pixar's Soul, which releases without an additional fee to subscribers on Christmas Day — yule unwrap a collection of more than two-dozen merry movies from ABC Family, the Disney Channel, and Walt Disney Pictures. Among the festive features: Disney+ original movie Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the children of Santa Claus, the 1947 classic Miracle on 34th Street, and Disney Channel Original Movies 'Twas the Night and the Hanukkah-themed Full-Court Miracle. Frozen favorite short Once Upon a Snowman and the Olaf's Frozen Adventure special are among the titles now available, alongside Mickey Mouse and friends' Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas and Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas. Also streaming on Disney+, but not currently included in the Holiday Movies collection, are Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, as well as the just-added animated version of A Christmas Carol starring Jim Carrey as the voice of Ebenezer Scrooge. The complete Holiday Movies collection can be found below. Sign up for Disney+ here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

12 Dates of Christmas Setup on a blind date on Christmas Eve, a woman must relive the date over and over again until she sets things right.

Babes in Toyland All roads lead to magical, merry Toyland as Mary Country and Tom Piper prepare for their wedding. But villainous Barnaby wants Mary for himself, so he kidnaps Tom, setting off a series of comic chases, searches and double-crosses.

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Celebrate the holidays with this film inspired by Disney's classic. Mrs. Potts recounts another "tale as old as time" about a Christmas that almost wasn't, thanks to scheming composer Forte, who is determined to keep Belle and Beast apart forever.

Full-Court Miracle When a group of young Jewish basketballs find their team in a slump, they call upon former college basketball star Lamont Carr to help. As the boys go between the court and the classroom, they begin drawing parallels to Lamont's background and the Chanukah story of Judah. Believing that they have some heavenly help on their side, the team must prepare to be the David in a tournament of Goliaths.

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas The Duncans get separated en route to visit Amy's parents for Christmas. From hitchhiking and alien addictions to paintball and video games, the family will need a Christmas miracle to reunite in Palm Springs in time for the holiday. Along the way, they'll learn that quick thinking and kind gestures will pave the way to their Christmas celebration.

I'll Be Home For Christmas Self-centered college student Jake is in a rush to get home for the holidays. But it isn't because he's excited to share Christmas with his family — it's because he'll be rewarded with his dad's vintage car if he makes it on time. Desperate to claim his gift, he flies, crawls and even sleighs his way east… and along the way, he might even learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Mickey's Christmas Carol An all-time Christmas classic gets a fun Disney twist as greedy Scrooge learns to embrace the spirit of the season.

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Join Mickey, Minnie and their friends for hilarious and heartwarming stories of their most memorable Christmases together. Experience a merry collection of adventures and magical Christmas songs celebrating the joys of the holiday season.

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas Santa Claus joins Mickey, Minnie and all their pals in an original movie about discovering the true joys of Christmas.

Miracle on 34th Street An elderly gentleman named Kris Kringle creates a stir when he's hired as Macy's in-store Santa Claus for the holiday season.

Noelle Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away… but when he doesn't return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Olaf and Sven team up for a merry mission to bring home the kingdom's holiday traditions and save Christmas for Anna and Elsa.

One Magic Christmas A young mother rediscovers the joy and beauty of Christmas thanks to the unshakable faith of her six-year-old daughter, Abbie, and Gideon, her very own guardian angel.

Pluto's Christmas Tree The tree that Mickey and Pluto chop down to bring home for Christmas is the tree that Chip 'n Dale live in.

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish A wishing machine transports Richie Rich to an alternate universe where his mischievous cousin Reggie Van Dough is the master of the house.

Santa Paws 2 When the Christmas spirit mysteriously begins to disappear, the playful and mischievous Santa Pups — Hope, Jingle, Charity and Noble — must race to save Christmas.

The Christmas Star Counterfeiter Horace McNickle escapes person through his extraordinary likeness to St. Nick. Desperate to recover loot from an earlier caper, McNickle enlists the help of two neighborhood kids who really believe he is Santa.

The Muppet Christmas Carol The Muppets' rendition of Charles Dickens' classic tale puts a unique twist on that fateful Christmas Eve, when Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge's eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.

The Santa Clause On Christmas Eve, divorced dad Scott Calvin and his son discover Santa Claus has fallen off their roof. When Scott takes the reins of the magical sleigh, he finds he is now the new Santa, and must convince a world of disbelievers, including himself.

The Santa Clause 2 Tim Allen returns in this heartwarming holiday sequel as Scott Calvin, who has been a very successful and happy Santa for eight years. But now he faces a new challenge: If he doesn't get married by Christmas Eve, he'll stop being Santa forever.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause Scott Calvin invites his in-laws to his yuletide festivities, but the holidays take a chaotic turn when Jack Frost puts the big freeze on Christmas. Now, unless Scott can get his job back, it's going to be a very glacial "Frostmas" all around the world.

The Ultimate Christmas Present When 13-year-old Allie Thompson and her best friend Sam happen upon a weather-making machine discarded by none other than Santa Claus, they use it to cause a snow day in Los Angeles. But when the machine gets out of hand, it threatens to ruin Christmas.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere.

Twas the Night When Santa Claus is accidentally knocked out on Christmas Eve, Danny and his con-artist uncle take it upon themselves to deliver the gifts.