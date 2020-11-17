The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Sees Baby Yoda Join the Action

By Charlie Ridgely

Star Wars fans already knew that The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special coming to Disney+ this month would be utilizing characters from all of the different generations of the franchise, with the likes of Rey, Finn, and Poe interacting with Yoda, Darth Vader, and a young Luke Skywalker. What we didn't know, however, is that the upcoming LEGO special will also include the beloved characters of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the new hit TV series. In the first trailer for the Holiday Special, Baby Yoda, Mando, and IG-11 cross paths with the rest of the iconic characters. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

This story is developing. More to come...

