The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Sees Baby Yoda Join the Action

Star Wars fans already knew that The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special coming to Disney+ this month would be utilizing characters from all of the different generations of the franchise, with the likes of Rey, Finn, and Poe interacting with Yoda, Darth Vader, and a young Luke Skywalker. What we didn't know, however, is that the upcoming LEGO special will also include the beloved characters of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the new hit TV series. In the first trailer for the Holiday Special, Baby Yoda, Mando, and IG-11 cross paths with the rest of the iconic characters. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

