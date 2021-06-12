Disney's Indiana Jones Golden Idol Prop Replica Launches Today

Indiana Jones has been in the news lately thanks to information leaking out of the Indiana Jones 5 set. Not only that, today, June 12th, is the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Disney is taking advantage of the hype by releasing a replica of the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol (aka the Golden Idol) that Indy nabbed from the temple in Raiders of the Lost Ark. If you recall, boulder-rolling chaos ensued.

Speaking of chaos, Disney hasn't revealed any details about the prop replica other than it will be available on shopDisney at some point today. If you're a major Indiana Jones fan that would love to have this on display, you might want to check in repeatedly because it could sell out quickly. Bring a bag of sand.

Speaking of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film hit theaters in 1981 - 40 years ago this month to be precise. To celebrate, the first four films in the franchise have been compiled into a 4K Ultra HD / Digital box set that launched earlier this week. You can order the standard collection here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $86.99. That Best Buy link also includes their exclusive SteelBook edition which is priced at $99.99.

In addition to the HDR-10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos upgrades, the Indiana Jones 4K UHD Blu-ray box set includes a bonus disc with 7-hours of previously released special features and a fold-out map. Lucasfilm notes:

"Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg. In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos mixes while staying true to each film’s original creative intent."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.