Disney Investor Day: Disney+ Fans Are Confused About Star

Disney Investor Day is off and running, but some fans are confused about the newly-announced Star service. The new initiative will introduce a lot more of the company’s library for International markets. Things like the larger FOX catalog, ESPN content, and more mature movies will be included in the service. However, a lot of fans missed that memo and are thinking these changes are coming to the United States version of Disney+. It is not, so you don’t have to worry about underaged audiences stumbling into Alien or something like that. Still, it could pose a bit of confusion before the company puts out a statement clarifying how this whole rollout works. The conversations about “mature” content have raged since the launch of Disney+ and don’t seem to be subsiding any time soon.

One of the most high-profile examples was the handling of the Lizzie McGuire Reboot so far. Creator Terri Minski stepped aboard the project talking about a more adult take on the millennial character. But, then she actually left the project because of creative differences. Fans were quick to wonder if the stance on mature content was the cause of their frustration.

In select international markets, Star will add a huge collection to @DisneyPlus, including hit series from Disney Television Studios and FX, blockbuster films and library content from the Disney and @21CF libraries, and exclusive local original content. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"I am so proud of the two episodes we did," Minsky explained to Variety this year. "Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark. It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

The show has not been canceled, but production had slowed as of Disney's last official statement. They stated that the Lizzie McGuire project is in redevelopment. Check out the company’s official statement below.

"We paused production on Lizzie McGuire a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative redevelopment," a Disney spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Our goal is to resume production to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too."

