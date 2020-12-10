Disney Reportedly Announcing Major Star Wars Project During Investor Meeting

✖

Disney is reportedly announcing a major Star Wars project during the investor meeting this week. The company is gearing up for a very strange 2021 according to a new report from The New York Times. It’s no secret that 2020 has been absolutely crushing for Disney as there weren’t a lot of movie theaters open or cruise liners sailing around. But, with Disney+, they are getting ready to really push things into third gear with their streaming operations. Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been a consistent winner for Disney+ since the first days of the service. More content like that will keep the company at the absolute forefront of customers’ minds as they figure out how to make a package of streaming services for their families. There’s been a ton of speculation about what the actual project will be, but until the call happens, nothing is concrete.

Speaking of the stranglehold The Mandalorian has on the popular consciousness, fans still can’t get over Baba Fett in recent episodes. Temuera Morrison plays the bounty hunter on the show. He talked to StarWars.com about the challenges of donning the armor again. Fans have loved the character for a long time, but this episode really struck a chord with everyone. Disney has to be hoping that all the corners of the Star Wars mythology can bring these kinds of surprises to the forefront with increasing speed.

“I did rely a lot on the makeup,” Morrison explained. “I worked with Brian Sipe. When we started to work once things got underway, and we decided I would play Boba Fett and we got over all the excitement, we actually had to sit in the chair and start doing the actual work and the creating, and look at where he’s been and his past. So I spent a lot of the time sitting in the makeup chair, watching what was being applied, and then things just started to happen organically.”

“It was a conscious choice,” he continued. “I thought, every now and then he hit some tonal qualities where, hey, he has been scarred. He has been affected internally, as well. So without sounding too false I wanted to bring a little gravel in there to give it a bit of timbre.”

